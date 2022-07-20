ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rob Manfred’s Latest Gaffe Is About More Than Just the Sound Bite

By Emma Baccellieri
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — On Monday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, requesting information about the league’s antitrust exemption with a particular focus on how it affects minor-league pay. On Tuesday, Manfred shared a few of his thoughts with the media: What could be the problem with minor-league pay? The commissioner apparently does not see one.

Asked if minor-league pay remains low because owners cannot afford to pay the players more or because they simply do not want to, Manfred responded thusly:

“Look, I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” he said. “I think that we've made real strides in the last three years in terms of what minor league players are paid—even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They received housing, which obviously is another form of compensation. So, you know, I just reject the question. I don't know what else to say.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ5Sn_0glf1hk400
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

If the question seemed designed to trap Manfred, well, it doesn’t particularly matter: He should have seen it coming. The subject of minor-league pay has always been fraught and has only grown more so in recent years. It’s attracted the notice of politicians, like the aforementioned Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as much of the general baseball public. Manfred spoke for half an hour on Tuesday about topics ranging from the draft to league expansion to regional streaming networks. But it was his callous phrasing on the minor leagues—I just reject the question—that ensured this was the sound bite to stand out and take off.

It sounds all the worse given the timing.

Last week, MLB agreed to pay $185 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor leaguers. More than $120 million of that will go directly to thousands of eligible players, who had accused teams of violating minimum-wage and overtime laws. As part of the settlement, MLB also issued a memo saying that clubs will now be allowed to pay the players during spring training. (No, they’re not required to, they’re simply now allowed to if they so choose.) The Senate Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, has continued its inquiry into the antitrust exemption—which has been targeted for various reasons over its century of existence but is now in the crosshairs for its influence on the minor leagues.

MLB is the only of the major professional American sports leagues to hold such an exemption. It was granted in 1922 via the Supreme Court ruling on Federal Baseball Club v. National League. It does not have much of a direct impact on major league players: They’re represented by a union, and in the presence of a collective bargaining agreement, labor law applies instead of antitrust law. (They’re further protected by the 1998 Curt Flood Act, which carved out major league players from the antitrust exemption while keeping it in place for other areas of league business.) But minor leaguers have no union and no similar protection.

The current inquiry began in June with a letter from the committee to the non-profit group Advocates for Minor Leaguers. (The letter, like the one sent to Manfred, was signed by committee leadership from both parties, including Democratic senators Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal and Republican senators Chuck Grassley and Mike Lee.) It was a request for information similar to the one that Manfred received on Monday—questions about the role of the exemption in creating and enabling various work conditions across the minors.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers gave its response to the committee earlier this month. Manfred has been asked to give his own by July 26.

This is not the first political challenge to the antitrust exemption. But Advocates for Minor Leaguers’ leadership is hopeful this particular one has a chance for success—because of its timing, its context and its bipartisan nature.

“This isn’t just one politician or even one political party sort of grandstanding or saying they’re going to use this for leverage or publicity,” Advocates for Minor Leaguers executive director Harry Marino said on Tuesday morning. “I think, honestly, it’s the context in terms of the awareness around the way minor league players are treated… It’s been percolating for a little while, but it’s really come to the forefront in the last year.”

The minors’ low pay and grueling lifestyle are not new. But as more players have spoken out about the reality of making as little as a few hundred dollars a week during the season—and traditionally nothing at all during spring training—there’s been public pressure for the league to change. (The players are paid according to a scale agreed on by the 30 major league teams.) As a result, MLB has made some adjustments: The league bumped the minimum salary at every level in 2021 and began providing housing for most players in ‘22. But there is still frustration. The new minimum salaries from Single A to Triple A range from $500 to $700 a week in-season; many players take second jobs to make ends meet, and some struggle still, Advocates for Minor Leaguers noted in a statement. While top draft picks have signing bonuses that can support them for years, as Manfred argued on Tuesday, many players get nothing close to that: A bonus can be as small as $1,000. But activists hope the tide might be turning—even in the face of Manfred’s comments on Tuesday.

“I think the league is very nervous,” Marino said. “And with good reason, right? … Players are the lifeblood of the game. These players are very important right now in the minor leagues, they’re also future major league players, and they’ve had an awakening about the way they’re treated.”

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Rob Manfred uniform quote

The uniforms that were worn by the American League and National League during the 2022 All-Star Game on Tuesday didn’t exactly wow fans. The charcoal grey of the AL and white and gold look for the NL seemed to underwhelm many who would love to see a return to the days of each player wearing their specific team’s home or away uniform.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanBuzz

Bud Selig Ruined the MLB All-Star Game 20 Years Ago. It’s Still Broken

There’s nothing worse than a tie. The vulgar adage aside, ties are truly a lose-lose situation for everyone involved. In the NFL a tie signifies a boring horrible game and saddles each team with an ugly extra column in their record. Seriously, do you want me to talk about the 8-7-1 Baltimore Ravens? It’s gross aesthetically, but that’s not the point.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros

On Tuesday, the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The New York Yankees sent six players to the Midsummer Classic, the most in the majors. Among them is the front runner for American League MVP at the break in Aaron Judge. Judge struck out in both […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Chuck Grassley
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfield Mookie Betts is having a fantastic season. Going into the All-Star break, he is hitting .265 with 20 home runs, 63 runs scored, 47 runs batted in and six stolen bases. The home runs and runs scored are among the league leaders. That prompted him to be voted upon by […] The post Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Gerrit Cole Names 1 Team He'd Hate To See Juan Soto On

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto could be available in a trade, and the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible destination. For the right price, the Nationals are said to be entertaining dealing Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 contract extension from the team. The Yankees might have the money and prospects to make an attractive-enough offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Manny Machado drops bombshell revelation on Yankees trade in 2018

Manny Machado on the New York Yankees? According to Machado, it almost happened. The current San Diego Padres superstar revealed that he believed he was going to be traded to New York in 2018. Instead, Machado was dealt from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Machado told reporters at Dodger Stadium that he was prepared to join the Yankees in 2018, per NJ.com.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

The best Juan Soto trade package Cardinals must offer for Nationals superstar

Juan Soto is expected to be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Washington Nationals superstar reportedly turned down a massive extension offer from the ball club which has led many to believe he will be traded. Naturally, big market teams such as the Dodgers and Yankees are already linked to him. But […] The post The best Juan Soto trade package Cardinals must offer for Nationals superstar appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
SB Nation

Rob Manfred’s comments on minor leaguers show he has no idea what a living wage is

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is widely considered the most hated man in baseball. Between pushing for rule changes few fans actually support, botching the punishments for the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, calling the World Series trophy a “piece of metal,” and smiling when he canceled Opening Day games due to this year’s lockout, Manfred is both an easy and worthy target when it comes to discussing the present and future of the sport.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Fans Had 2-Word Chant For Juan Soto Last Night

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are wasting no time when it comes to recruiting Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. During the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, the fans at Dodger Stadium chanted "Future Dodger" at Soto while he was in the outfield. After listening to this chant for a few seconds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB fans destroy Rob Manfred for his clown statement on minor league wages

The issue of minor league player wages has gripped the MLB world. Most recently, the MLB was ordered to pay $185 million to current and former minor league players to settle a federal class action lawsuit involving allegations of alleged violations of minimum wage laws. Ahead of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the situation. His response was an interesting one, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to commissioner Rob Manfred’s shocking comments

While Major League Baseball players typically enjoy comfortable salaries, but the same cannot be said of the players in Minor League Baseball. According to a report from a nonprofit organization called More Than Baseball, most minor league players make less than $10,000 a year and as little as $4,800 thanks to wages that are significantly less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Players in the minor leagues deal with poor living conditions and poor-quality food and are usually forced to work second jobs just to afford basic living expenses.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Papelbon fires off bonkers take about Derek Jeter documentary

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the subject of a seven-part documentary on ESPN. The Captain, which details his time playing for the New York Yankees, aired its first episode on Monday after the MLB Home Run Derby. Not everyone had rave reviews for the documentary, however, including former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon. Via Twitter, Papelbon unleashed a bonkers statement in which he suggests ESPN film a documentary on “the real captain who whipped A Rods (Alex Rodriguez’s) Ass.”
MLB
Sportico

MLB’s First Half Marred by Attendance Declines in 21 Markets

Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the unofficial midway point of the baseball season, takes place this evening in Los Angeles. The Yankees’ record pace, Shohei Ohtani’s two-way excellence and the emergence of Oneil Cruz have been just some of the highlights during the first half of the season. But an exciting on-field product has not been able to prevent attendance from declining across the league—including in New York (the Yankees saw a 7.59% slide), Anaheim (-17.2%) and Pittsburgh (-20.76%). All the data cited is versus the same number of home games in 2019,...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy