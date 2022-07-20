ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer Promises Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Showdown With Michael Myers

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VN8X3_0glf1bRi00
Universal

Michael Myers is back — again — this Halloween season in the first trailer for “Halloween Ends.” Universal has released the first look at director David Gordon Green’s third (and allegedly final) entry in the horror series.

The first trailer dropped as a surprise Tuesday evening, with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis announcing the release only a few minutes before it appeared online.

“Laurie always says… DO AS I SAY!” Curtis wrote on Twitter.

“Halloween Ends” is the 13th installment in the “Halloween” slasher franchise, and the fourth in the chronology established by 2018’s “Halloween,” which ignored every other film from the series aside from John Carpenter’s 1978 original.

The trilogy has seen Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode, a survivor of Michael Myers’ (played by Nick Castle and stuntman James Jude Courtney) original killing spree, now a recluse struggling with PTSD. The 2018 film and the 2021 sequel “Halloween Kills” saw Laurie team up with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) when Myers reemerges to attack Haddonfield, Ill.

“Halloween Ends” will follow the cliffhanger ending of “Halloween Kills.” Curtis and Matichak will reprise their roles from the last two movies. Also reprising their roles from the previous films are Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey, while Michael O’Leary will join as a new addition to the cast.

Green returns from the past two movies to direct “Halloween Ends.” Additionally, he wrote the script with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. The film is produced by Jason Blum through his Blumhouse Productions banner, alongside Rough House Productions, Miramax and Trancas International Pictures. Additional producers include Bill Block and Malek Akkad. Universal Pictures will handle distribution for the film.

“Halloween Ends” will release in theaters Oct. 14. Watch the full trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jordan Peele Shuts Down Fan Who Called Him the Best Horror Director of All Time: I Won’t ‘Tolerate John Carpenter Slander’

“Nope” director Jordan Peele thought it might be taking things a little too far when a fan proposed he could be the best horror director of all time. “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” wrote comic book creator Adam Ellis Wednesday morning on Twitter. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”
MOVIES
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
Nick Castle
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Omar Dorsey
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Andi Matichak
Person
John Carpenter
Food Beast

Kevin Hart and The Rock Doing the Tortilla Challenge Has Us in Tears

@therock You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences ?? ?? This was fun - our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge ♬ original sound - The Rock. Last month, the immensely viral tortilla challenge debuted on TikTok and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills
Distractify

Here's the Real Reason Why Kim Fields Left 'Living Single'

Fans of reality TV may recognize Kim Fields from her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But that's not where she got her big break. Actually, she's been acting for years and many people know her from when she starred in the sitcom Living Single. This show focuses on the lives of young, Black adults living together in Brooklyn. It aired for five seasons in the 90s and Kim played a character named Regina "Regine" Hunter.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Bel-Air’s Marlon Wayans Paid Tribute To Ben Vereen, Who Originated His Role In The Fresh Prince

Bel-Air has been one of Peacock’s hottest property since its premiere, despite the glaring problem critics have with it. So far, the series has already touched on hallmark moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, including the tumultuous reunion between Will and his absent father, Lou. The original scene was played brilliantly between Will Smith and stage and TV veteran Ben Vereen, and it served as the basis for the reimagining’s take featuring Jabari Banks’ Will and Marlon Wayans’ Lou. After receiving so much love for his take, Wayans was able to meet up with Vereen. After the meeting of the “Lou’s,” the In Living Color alum paid tribute to the Tony winner in a sweet way.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Rebecca Balding, ‘Soap’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actress best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a battle with ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Bay made Ben Affleck get $20,000 new teeth for Armageddon

Actors often have to undergo physical preparation for a part. This can mean working out, or adopting a different haircut. For Ben Affleck in disaster movie Armageddon, it was new teeth, at the absolute behest of director Michael Bay. Bay himself explains what happened in one of the film’s Criterion...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keke Palmer on the Challenge of Keeping Secrets About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: ‘We All Say the Same Three Words’

Click here to read the full article. When Keke Palmer got a call from Jordan Peele asking her to star in his latest film, “Nope,” she was quick to jump at the chance to join the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s mysterious project. After all, she’d already DM’d him on Instagram about a year earlier hoping to work together. Upon reading the script — which centers on Emerald Haywood (Palmer) and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya), children of a Hollywood horse trainer who begin to witness mysterious events at their inland California farm — Palmer was struck by the trajectory of her character. “She’s of...
MOVIES
Kerrang

Laurie Strode and Michael Myers finally face off in tense new Halloween Ends trailer

The first teaser trailer for this autumn's Halloween Ends has arrived – and it sees Laurie Strode and Michael Myers finally coming together for a full-on battle. A year on from Halloween Kills – but set four years after the events of the movie – Halloween Ends will arrive on October 14, and is described as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to the story.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix to Launch New Password-Sharing Payment Plan in 5 Countries

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is trying a new way to get paid by password-borrowing freeloaders. The company is rolling out an option in five Latin American countries under which customers can enable access from an additional home legitimately, for an extra monthly fee. Starting next month, Netflix will launch an “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. That will add the ability for anyone in each additional home to stream Netflix on any device, at a price lower than a full standalone membership. That comes after the streamer in March rolled out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Brett Goldstein Asked ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Star Hannah Waddingham If He Should Do ‘Thor’ Cameo

Brett Goldstein says he was forbidden to let anyone know that he filmed a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Even his parents didn’t know. However, the actor’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham tells me that he asked her what he should do when the offer came in to play Hercules in the post-credit scene opposite Russell Crowe as his father Zeus. “He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing and was wondering if I should take it?’” Waddingham said Monday night the “Ted Lasso” Emmy FYC event at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you having a little bit of a moment?’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I went, ‘Are you seriously thinking you might not play Hercules for like three seconds?’”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy