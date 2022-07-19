ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One City In Idaho Made The List Of Most Educated In The Country

By Cort
 5 days ago
WalletHub just put together its list of The Most Educated Cities In America, and you don't have to go far from Idaho to find some of the smartest cities in the country--in fact, you don't have to leave Idaho at all. There are several cities on the list in...

KIDO Talk Radio

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
See the stroke death rate in Idaho

Investigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Watch: Endless sea of crickets overrun Idaho highway

An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
Bogus Listing Wins Boise’s Best Craigslist Award

Today's the day a Boise Craigslist user from Meridian stole our hearts. It's actually something the unnamed local did back in 2008 that captured our admiration, but we only just discovered it. You see, our persistent agenda and search for Gem State victories, recognitions, and intriguing national rankings takes us down some pretty wild rabbit holes. And lo and behold, today's rabbit hole didn't disappoint.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Preview [Photos]

It's that time of year again in Idaho, where the temperatures hover in the triple digits, and some folks are on vacation in much cooler locations. Some folks call them the dogs days of summer; however, it won't be long before it's football season, kids will be going back to school, football season, and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
Over 23,000 Idaho households apply for reduced internet costs

More than 23,000 households in Idaho have enrolled in a federal program to reduce their monthly internet service costs. The Biden administration announced Thursday that 23,218 Idaho households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Americans who enroll in the program can reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 a month, or $75 a month on tribal lands.
Idaho Lottery returns record dividend to people of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery celebrated 33 years, one-third of a century of fun and entertainment, by returning a record-setting annual dividend to the People of Idaho, $73 million. The Idaho Lottery’s announcement came during a ceremony held at White Pine Elementary School in the Boise School...
Why Idaho is One of the Worst States for Driving Teens

Growing up there are many milestones that kids can't wait to check off. The first day of kindergarten, turning ten, the first day of middle school, becoming a teenager, first school dance, first crush, starting high school, and of course the day that you get your driver's license. It is a day that most of us remember. It marks the day that you begin to feel like an adult and have some freedom for the first time. Getting behind the wheel and having control, and feeling like you can go anywhere, even if your parents limit you to a certain area. We all looked forward to that day once upon a time, and maybe your children are looking forward to it soon now. Teen drivers can be a scary thing on the road. Some states are known to be safer, while others seem to be scarier for them. What are the best and worst states for teens to be driving in?
The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
Idaho view: GOP delegates pulled childish stunt at convention

The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding. Found among the “let’s get down to business and draw up a platform” agenda, there was enough to solidify Idaho as one of the most interesting if not most regressive states in the nation, with actions drawing attention from people in various parts of the country. We’ll save that discussion for Sunday.
