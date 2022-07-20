Prandini just misses out on 200m final at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Clovis High alum and former Olympic silver medalist Jenna Prandini just missed out on qualifying for the 200m final Tuesday night at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Prandini was in second place out of the curve but faded to fourth in the first of three semifinals. The top two placers in each semifinal, and the next two fastest times overall, got through to the final.

Prandini posted a time of 22.08 seconds, but in the second semifinal, three runners posted times under 22 seconds, which eliminated Prandini’s chance of qualifying for Thursday night’s 200m final.

At the University of Oregon, Prandini was the 2014 NCAA champion outdoors in the long jump and 2015 Outdoor champ in the 100, and after finishing second in her heat Monday on Oregon’s track expressed confidence about making her first individual final at an Olympics or World Championships.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Prandini shared via goducks.com Monday. “If I can go out there and execute how I do every day in practice, I think I should be happy with the result.”

Individually, Prandini qualified for the 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 100m and 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, but did not get past the semis in all three of those events,

Prandini won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a member of the United States 4×100 meter relay team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.