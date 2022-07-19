ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Iowa man arrested after barricading himself with hostages in Waterloo

By KCRG Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested in eastern Iowa after reportedly holding several people hostage. At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday,...

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a man following a stabbing that injured a woman on Thursday night. Officers said Nickie Williams, 49, of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with Attempted Murder after a stabbing in the 3000 block of Oakland Road NE just after 10 p.m.
Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
49-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Cedar Rapids As Part Of Stabbing Investigation

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A 49-year-old stabbing suspect has been arrested in Cedar Rapids. Authorities say Nickie Williams is charged with attempted murder. The stabbing incident was reported Thursday at about 10:00 p-m. Responding Cedar Rapids police officers found a woman with stab wounds requiring immediate medical attention. Her name hasn’t been released. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for wounds to her throat, back, and lung.
Arrest After Ladder Used in Break-In

A Waterloo man has been arrested after using a neighbor’s ladder to break into another neighbor’s apartment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 38 year old Joseph Roster admitted to using the ladder to break into the apartment of his upstairs neighbor and stealing an item and placing it in his own apartment. The victim reported Roster had been acting strangely, including bringing her new locks for her apartment door that would have given anybody access to her living quarters who had a key to the common front door. Roster has been charged with second degree Burglary and first degree Stalking. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Update: Names of Maquoketa triple-homicide victims released

(Maquoketa) The three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three victims. Once completed, the findings will be released. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23.
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train

Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan. The small strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. But under Iowa law - the strips are considered "drug paraphernalia" and are illegal. Marion...
3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 30 just west of Highway 100 at about 3:17 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled in the median.
Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
Bank Scam Sweeps Through Waterloo

If only that text or email you received saying you won 1 million dollars if you provide your social security number, bank account number, and credit card information were true... hopefully one of these days you get that lucky. A text message scam is spreading through Waterloo and it's possible you've already seen this message.
Suspicious death under investigation in Benton County

PALO, Iowa — Authorities in Benton County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in her home under 'suspicious conditions.'. On Friday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo to perform a wellness check on Jodie Bevans, 58.
2 Adults, 2 Children Rescued From Island In Upper Iowa River

(Kendallville, IA) — The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and two children were rescued from a small island on the Upper Iowa River Saturday. The people had been kayaking when they became stranded at about noon on the island just north of Kendallville. KCRG/TV reports deputies worked with the Decorah and Harmony fire departments and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to get the people to safety. They told their rescuers they were visiting from the Homestead and North Liberty area.
Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA

