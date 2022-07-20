Allegheny County Council overrides Fitzgerald’s veto of fracking bill

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Council met in special session Tuesday night to attempt to override a veto by County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald vetoed Bill 12162-22 that would have banned fracking and other industrial development in county parks.

Dozens turned out for the meeting. Seventy-five citizens signed up to speak, most of who were for the override.

“Allegheny County Council should do what it could’ve done eight years ago, and what it shouldn’t be fighting to do eight years from now. We need to protect our parks.”

“Overturn the veto. Stop fracking. End corruption.”

There were some in the crowd in favor of the veto.

“We understand the topic is complex, but we encourage you to consider the successes while making the decision.”

“Don’t chase this away. Look at Southpointe. Look at what’s going on in Beaver County. It can be here, too. We need the jobs here. We need the economic development here.”

The original ordinance was agreed to overwhelmingly, but it was not unanimous. That was before Fitzgerald’s veto.

Council member at-large Sam DeMarco III called the issue political.

“My issues with the ordinance remain unchanged from last month. It’s the solution to a (non)problem. No one is currently looking to frack in any of the county parks,” he said.

In the end, the vote to override wasn’t close; passing 12-3. Two council members switched to “yes.” One was Bob Macey.

“To get those two extra votes, Macey? I want to go up right now and hug him and kiss him. I’m just so thrilled,” Dianne Peterson said. She’s an Allegheny County resident who spoke against the veto at Tuesday’s meeting.

The override was a big win for activists like Robin Lesko. She’s a senior organizer at Food and Water Watch.

“As soon as people hear the parks are under threat, they come out in droves,” she said.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald wasn’t at the meeting and offered no additional statement, but referred to what he already told us. You can find that here.

