CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman recently recovered from septic shock and is now in the process of opening both a hair salon and a home décor store. Salsabila “Bella” Saleh went through both transforming and life-threatening experiences. When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Saleh lost her job as a hairdresser and switched to a different field as a health coordinator for the time being. To make an extra source of income, she began resin and acryclic work for paintings and tables.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO