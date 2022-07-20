ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Battles Michael Myers One Last Time

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
 1 day ago
“Halloween Ends”

Laurie Strode is taking her final bow in the five-decade saga to defeat Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis has played the iconic final girl scream queen since John Carpenter’s “Halloween” in 1978, killing off a multitude of sequels, requels, and reboots. The latest trilogy, helmed by David Gordon Green, seemed to wipe the slate clean for a PTSD-plagued Strode to defend her family, comprised of her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Andi Matichak), from a deranged Myers after he escapes a maximum-security prison.

Green’s “Halloween” in 2018 was followed by 2021’s extra bloody “Halloween Kills.” Now, the trilogy wraps up with “Halloween Ends,” in theaters October 14.

While “Kills” saw a shocking death and touched on political conversations like #MeToo, police distrust, and mob mentalities, “Ends” marks a different kind of death: Curtis’ last turn as Strode.

“A bittersweet END for me on the ‘Halloween’ movies,” Curtis captioned on Instagram February 22 once production wrapped. “I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.”

Curtis exits Haddonfield forever in the 13th entry in the “Halloween” franchise.

“It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie,” Curtis continued, before thanking production companies Blumhouse, Trancas, Miramax, Rough House Pictures, and Universal Pictures.

The “Strode Strong women,” played by Greer and Matichak as the respective daughter and granddaughter of Curtis’ Laurie, also were given a special shoutout, along with Kyle Richards and Curtis’ “nemesis” James Jude Courtney, who plays Michael Myers.

Curtis shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes moments across the revival trilogy, writing in a caption, “I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can’t wait for the fans to see the movie.”

So, will “evil die tonight” in the end? Only time, and Myers’ monster-level willingness to live to kill another day, will tell.

“Halloween Ends” premieres October 14 from Universal Pictures. Director David Gordon Green also co-wrote the script with Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride.

Check out the teaser for the film below.

