ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police shortage prompts return of two incentive programs for San Diego officers

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htvEX_0glez02E00
An SDPD officer stands nearby as San Diego police Capt. Rich Freedman speaks to the press on Sixth Avenue in Downtown San Diego where San Diego Police Department officers shot a man who they say pointed a gun at them on June 27, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Last fiscal year, more than 230 police officers left the department -- a 52 percent increase when compared to the previous year

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s ongoing police shortage prompted the City Council on Tuesday to reinstate two incentive programs designed to attract and retain officers.

One of the programs pays sworn officers up to $4,000 if they attract police recruits or officers. The other gives officers from other departments $15,000 to move over to the San Diego Police Department.

The incentives come as the city continues to struggle with attracting new officers and keeping the ones it has. Last fiscal year, more than 230 police officers left the department — a 52 percent increase when compared to the previous year. As of last month, the department was working to fill about 150 vacancies.

The programs were initially established in 2019 but were put on hold in 2020 due budget constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.

“My administration and this City Council recognize the importance of a fully staffed Police Department to prevent and address crime, and this incentive program will help us to recruit and retain experienced officers,” Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement. “It’s part of a larger package of programs to ensure San Diego has the best-trained, most committed officers who will help us remain one of the nation’s safest big cities.”

The city will spend up to $400,000, split between fiscal Years 2023 and 2024, to bring aboard experienced officers and attract new recruits.

A San Diego officer who successfully recruits a new rookie officer will get $3,000: $1,000 at hiring, $1,000 after the recruit completes the Police Academy and $1,000 after the recruit completes additional training. Officers who recruit veteran colleagues to the department will get $4,000: $1,000 at hiring, $1,000 after the new hire completes any required training and $2,000 a year after the new hire completes additional training.

A veteran officer who transfers to the San Diego Police Department from another law enforcement agency will get $15,000: $5,000 at hiring, $5,000 after training and $5,000 one year after training is complete.

Hiring experienced officers is an appealing endeavor to city officials because it costs, on average, about $100,000 to put a police recruit through a six month academy.

Both programs are common recruitment and retention tools among law enforcement agencies, police leaders have said.

“Bringing back these incentives is just another step we are taking to boost the number of officers we have to meet the needs of our communities,” police Chief David Nisleit said in a statement. “Whether it’s offering competitive pay, a sign-on bonus or unique opportunities, SDPD is continually striving to make joining the San Diego Police Department the first choice for potential candidates.”

City officials say the two programs are part of a multi-pronged effort to fill the department’s ranks. In June, officers negotiated a 10 percent pay raise into their most recent police contract. In the past year, the city hosted two hiring expos, one specifically for women, and attended other recruiting events to to educate potential candidates about available positions, the hiring process and the academy.

The city is also working with the department to establish an extended-hour childcare center on city property for law enforcement employees.

Staff writer David Garrick contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

imanassholeiknow
1d ago

So criminal cops fired from other areas will be compensated when hired in SD? How will you prevent that from happening?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Armed Carjacker Steals Man’s ’84 Mercedes-Benz in Ocean Crest-Area

A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Hidden tracking device, packages taped under woman's car

SAN DIEGO — A woman's smoking car led to quite a surprising find Wednesday in downtown San Diego. "The driver noticed her vehicle had some odd smoking coming from it. She drove to Jiffy Lube," said Acting Sergeant Amanda Jimenez with the San Diego Police Department. Mechanics went under...
SAN DIEGO, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California early morning last Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County...
NEEDLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
FOX 5 San Diego

Reward offered in case of dog found badly hurt

SAN DIEGO – A reward was offered Wednesday for information about the parties responsible for injuring a stray dog found badly hurt this month in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood. The 4-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux was located by a good Samaritan July 2 with a chain embedded in its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspicious Device Discovered in East Village: SDPD

San Diego police found a suspicious device while responding to what they described as a "fire call" in East Village, the department confirmed Wednesday. SDPD received a call of a suspicious device and a white, powdery substance near the intersection of 10th Avenue and B Street. Images from the scene showed officers shutting down the intersection as they responded to the report.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#The City Council#This City Council
inewsource

Help us investigate San Diego public schools

Have you heard the news? Our team at inewsource has launched a new beat to cover public education in San Diego with a focus on serving Latino families and producing news that keeps you informed and holds education leaders to account. We need your help!. Are you a student, parent,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

250 pounds of pills with fentanyl found hidden in truck's spare tire, gas tank in San Diego County

A massive amount of fentanyl was found hidden in the spare tire and gas tank of a truck trying to cross the U.S. border into California, federal officials said this week.U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a black 2015 GMC truck on Interstate 8 in the San Diego County community of Campo, near the Golden Acorn Casino, at about 3 a.m. Monday. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle, prompting a search.Multiple bundles concealed in the spare tire and gas tank turned out to contain approximately 250 pounds of pills that tested positive for fentanyl. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of $3,679,000.The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the drugs were turned over to the DEA, and the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, and up to 100 times more potent that morphine. A miniscule amount is enough to cause a fatal overdose, and the amount seized on Monday was enough to kill more than 40 million people.Fatal overdoses during the pandemic surged among teens due to the increasing use of fentanyl in fake pills, according to a UCLA study.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC San Diego

Woman Walking Dog Hit by Car in North Park

A 25-year-old woman walking her dog suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a BMW in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday. San Diego Police Department officers were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 4400 block of Illinois Street where they learned the woman was walking her dog eastbound on Illinois Street when her dog pulled her into the street and she was struck by a 2003 BMW Z4 driven southbound by a 61-year-old man, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy