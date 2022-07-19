ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

It's not just dogs: L.A. shelters struggle with other animals too, according to testimony

By Dakota Smith
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02THob_0gleyxch00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQAfd_0gleyxch00
Bruce, left, and Melvin at the Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Dogs doubled up in city kennels. Kittens dumped at shelters. Hamsters going overnight with no food or water.

A Los Angeles City Council committee hearing Tuesday brought forth new details and allegations about the dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals at city shelters.

The three-hour meeting brought relief to many volunteers — the unpaid members of the public upon whom the city relies to walk dogs and perform other chores at the shelters — who say they have been raising concerns to city leaders for years.

Councilman Paul Koretz, who chairs the committee overseeing animal issues, held the hearing following a Times report on crowded kennels, staffing shortages and dogs that don’t get walked for weeks. Koretz started the meeting by thanking the volunteers and calling them "brave whistleblowers."

Koretz said he intended to "scrutinize the indefensible and inexcusable situation of dogs being caged, sometimes for many months at a time, without exercise."

"We'll also focus on the other problems in the department, bringing transparency to these important issues," said the councilman, who is a candidate for city controller in the November election.

Staffing problems, disagreements over the level of care the city should provide to animals and the loss of two key employees have roiled the Los Angeles Animal Services Department in recent months. The city largely depends on volunteers for a range of tasks — a system that's under strain as more animals come in.

One of the top staffers who left Animal Services this year did so out of frustration over the treatment of the animals.

More than 50 people spoke at Tuesday's hearing; another 140 had signed up but weren't able to speak because of the time limit set by Koretz.

Some speakers, including a volunteer at the South L.A. shelter, asked city leaders to see the conditions for themselves.

“You will see from the moment you do that where the issues start,” the volunteer said. “The entire system needs to be changed.”

Jill Dyché, executive director of rescue group Outta the Cage, called for "disruptive and systemic change" at the Animal Services Department and said city leaders should consider privatizing the shelters.

"Los Angeles taxpayers need experienced outside leaders to take over the shelter system and run it like a business," Dyché said. Other callers also suggested privatization.

This angered Charles Leone, an organizer for the Service Employees International Union Local 721, which represents animal care technicians and other workers. He told Koretz there was a "political agenda" behind such proposals.

Some callers raised red flags over the treatment of small animals at shelters.

"They're just as important as the dogs and cats, and the hamsters will go all night without having any food or water," said Sharon Tydell.

Annette Ramirez, interim general manager at Animal Services, didn't respond to the comments about small animals but spent much of her time talking about staffing problems that have stretched the department beyond "capacity."

Ramirez said the staffing shortages are partly the result of a city protocol that allows employees to quarantine for 10 days if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. The policy states that employees are not required to be tested during the quarantine period, Ramirez told Koretz.

"That's definitely something we should look at," the councilman said.

These guidelines appear to diverge from those of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which doesn't recommend isolating if a person has no symptoms after coming into close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Ramirez talked about how a lack of veterinarians is hurting operations, leading to wait times for animals at shelters. She also said the city is "struggling" with the cat population.

Ramirez noted that volunteers “do a lot of work” at the shelters. “But they should not be the ones we depend on to do the care for the animals. That is our responsibility as the city, as the Department of Animal Services," she said. "We should have sufficient staff to provide the minimum care for the animals that are in our shelters.”

Koretz said he will hold a second hearing in August and release a report outlining solutions to the shelter problems.

Some callers questioned why Koretz was having an “emergency” meeting, stating that the problems have existed for years.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Woman Sues Costco After Allegedly Suffering Stroke Using Demonstrator Chair

LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing Costco Wholesale Corp. after she allegedly suffered a stroke in 2020 from sitting in a demonstrator oscillating chair that a salesperson told her was used “for circulation.”. Valerie Richburg’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges premises and products liability. She seeks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Exclusive: Shelter dog caged for weeks without walks bites volunteer

A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. “I wear this bracelet and it says, ‘Be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Koretz
iheart.com

Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month. A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Official Summer Fair of LA returns to Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. - From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees. "Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant...
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Tree trimmer electrocuted in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition this evening after he suffered an electric shock while trimming a tree at a house in unincorporated Tustin. Firefighters were summoned at 4:52 p.m. to the area of La Limonar Road and Arroyo Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
TUSTIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cat#Animal Shelters#Los Angeles City Council#The Los Angeles Animal S
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Pizzas In Orange County

Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KevinMD.com

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
citywatchla.com

Violent Street Crime on the Rise in LA. Businesses Leaving

The recently published Los Angeles Police Department Community Alert Notification tells it all in the Area Safety Bulletin. The Starbucks corporation CEO Howard Schultz recently announced that his company is closing 16 U.S. locations including one at Hollywood Blvd and Vine Street due to safety concerns and “challenging incidents.” You might ask yourself why a Billion - Dollar company would abandon one of the most famous locations in Star- Studded Hollywood where the rents are sky high and many of those walking the Hollywood Walk of Fame are also “Floating” on a variety of illegal drugs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
369K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy