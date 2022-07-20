East Bay car fire turns into brush blaze, delaying Interstate 580 traffic

An aerial shot as the Flynn Fire burns at the intersection of North Flynn Road and California Interstate 580. Photo credit CAL FIRE SCU

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Firefighters in the East Bay have fully contained a 121-acre blaze that began as a vehicle fire near Interstate 580.

CAL FIRE's Santa Clara Unit tweeted at 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday morning the Flynn Fire was at 100% containment and all roads had reopened as crews worked "aggressively to prevent any loss of structures or damage to the high tension power lines."

Agency spokesperson Josh Shiffrin told KCBS Radio's Patti Reising and Kris Ankarlo during a Tuesday night interview that the Flynn Fire – which burned at North Flynn Road and eastbound 580 near the Altamont Pass in Livermore – was 0% contained at around 6:40 p.m. after initially burning 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread.

The Alameda County Fire Department initially said the fire had the potential to burn as many as 120 acres thanks to the windy conditions.

Eastbound traffic on 580 slowed as officials closed the right lane, while westbound traffic between Tracy and Livermore continued as normal.

Shiffrin told KCBS Radio that the blaze "started as a vehicle fire moving into the brush off the freeway," and CAL FIRE tweeted at 6:06 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene. He said grass, high-tension power lines and windmills are all near the fire.

No injuries were reported. Shiffrin didn't offer an update on the vehicle driver's status during his interview on Tuesday night.