MISSOULA — Eli Gillman felt right at home as he walked around Montana’s campus. He was pleasantly surprised by the friendliness of the people he came across while on the visit. Their politeness and welcoming attitude gave him a sense of family and community. So much so that he raved about the coaching staff, the school and the city to his high school coach, Ryan Weinandt, when he returned to Minnesota.

1 DAY AGO