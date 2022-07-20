ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Favorite Returns and is Crowned Mandy Rose's Next Title Challenger

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a 20-woman Battle Royale for the chance to be the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, though there was already some back and forth backstage before the match had even started. Out first was Alba Fyre, but the match would also include Ivy...

comicbook.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Unhappy With SummerSlam Plans

It appears that not everyone is happy with the card for the SummerSlam 2022 event. According to WrestleVotes, a source said that “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” “They” being the people who put together the card. Some of the matches may feel familiar...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Wants Another Shot at Roman Reigns

Goldberg's most recent WWE match was at Elimination Chamber back in February, where he lost to Roman Reigns in six minutes via technical submission with the Universal Championship on the line. Reigns has since unified the Universal Championship with the WWE Championship and is inching towards 700 consecutive days as world champion, but "Da Man" isn't satisfied with how the match turned out. The pair were originally supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns opted to step away from the event for personal reasons after the COVID-19 pandemic shunted the show to the empty WWE Performance Center.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cora Jade Throws NXT Women’s Tag Team Title In The Trash

During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Cora Jade threw her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title in the trash. She threw the title in the trash after saying it was worth nothing and that it is now the “Generation of Jade.”. Before that, Jade came out...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Romantic Storyline Teased On WWE Raw

On the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, Sarah Schreiber was preparing to interview The Miz to get his thoughts on Logan Paul ahead of the Miz TV segment planned for later on the show. Just then, Veer randomly entered the frame and stared down Schreiber for several seconds. He would then look at the camera, smile, and say “Boo!” before breaking into laughter.
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Tag Team Match, Roman Reigns, & More Announced For WWE Raw

Three segments have been announced for next weeks “Raw”, emanating from the prestigious Madison Square Garden. The Mysterios are set to collide with The Judgment Day on the go-home show before SummerSlam, taking place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as part of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary celebration. The two teams have been feuding with one another ever since The Judgment Day tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio three weeks ago by telling him that they could be a better teacher to him than his father.
WWE
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Wins First Singles Title In Four Years, Dana Brooke Now Nine-Time 24/7 Champion

Dana Brooke has now won the WWE 24/7 Championship nine times. On last night’s RAW, Brooke faced Tamina Snuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in a six-woman bout against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Brooke. Dana attacked Tamina and Doudrop at ringside during the match by diving from the ring to the floor. Reggie then showed up at the ringside, but Brooke yelled at him and told him to leave since he always ruins everything.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Montez Ford, NXT Women's Tag Team titles, Bryan Danielson

Wrestling Observer Live: NXT 2.0 women's battle royal, Dynamite tonight, Flair talks Vince, more!. Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 30 plus Granny and more!. Figure Four Daily with Lance Storm: Smackdown, Dynamite with a great tag title change, more!. Latest Free YouTube Video:. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer....
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 19

WWE NXT 2.0 needs new challengers. Last week, Mandy Rose overcame Roxanne Perez thanks to the interference of Cora Jade. NXT would crown a new No. 1 contender in a 20-woman Battle Royal including major names such as Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Tiffany Stratton, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile and Elektra Lopez.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Status Of WWE NXT Women’s Tag Titles

On Tuesday night’s episode of “WWE NXT,” Cora Jade tapped into her inner Alundra Blayze and threw her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. The incident came about following Jade’s surprise turn on her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, the previous week, just one week after the duo captured the titles during the “Great American Bash” special. Perez, who had been mysteriously attacked earlier in the night, was competing for the “NXT” Women’s Championship — held by Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose — when the Jade struck, costing Perez the golden the opportunity. Jade would add more salt to the wound by attacking Perez with her trademark skateboard following the match. The scenario has left many fans wondering about the status of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship, particularly given the fact that on the main roster, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts have been left to collect dust following the reported backstage walk out in May by former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks, leaving the titles currently vacant.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Participants Revealed For 20-Woman WWE NXT Battle Royal

WWE aired a promo during the 7/18 “Raw” revealing participants for the 20-woman battle royal to determine the next challenger to Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship. The battle royal will be held on the 7/19 episode of “NXT 2.0” featuring the following Superstars:. Yulisa...
WWE
PWMania

Titus O’Neil Kicks Off WWE RAW with Special In-Ring Message for Fans

Hometown star and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil kicked off Monday’s WWE RAW from Tampa, Florida. Titus stated that he believed his career accomplishments peaked when he joined the WWE, won the tag team championship, and was given the Warrior Award in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he was unaware that one day he would reach the pinnacle of his success by becoming our WWE Global Ambassador.
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Hints At A Return To WWE NXT

Could fans be in store for a Bayley return to “WWE NXT?” A recent tweet by the star herself teases as much. On last night’s episode of “NXT,” the freshly heel-turned Cora Jade pulled her best Madusa impression and dropped her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. Bayley caught wind of the move on social media.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far

WWE 2K22 is now out for Deluxe owners, and will be coming out on March 11, 2022, for the rest of the Standard Edition owners. WWE fans may feel anxious to learn whether their favorite WWE superstar made the cut in the WWE 2K22 roster before buying the game. We feel you. That’s why we […] The post WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE Raw: Logan Paul returns, SummerSlam challenge accepted

Logan Paul appeared on WWE Raw this week seeking an answer to his SummerSlam challenge. - Bianca Belair defeated Carmella via pinfall to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. - Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel via pinfall after hitting the Stomp. - Angelo Dawkins defeated Omos via DQ. - The Street...
WWE

