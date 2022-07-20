ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Locos fall 5-4 to Jazz

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
The Lima Locos' DJ Jackson is greated by teammates after hitting a home run during Tuesday night's game against Richmond at Simmons Field.

LIMA — It’s down to the final week of the regular season.

And every game is critical to the Lima Locos’ drive to the playoffs.

Richmond knocked off the Locos 5-4 Tuesday at Simmons Field.

Richmond led 5-3 entering the home ninth.

The Locos got within 5-4 in the ninth when after two were out, Josh Mrozek was hit by a pitch, Ty Gill singled and Jayden Davis walked to load the bases.

Josh Mrozek scored on a wild pitch to get the Locos within 5-4.

But that was as close at the Locos would get.

With runners at second and third and two out, Richmond closer Logan Spivey struck out Derrick Jackson to end it.

The Locos (18-17) are tied with Jet Box (18-17) for second place and the final playoff spot in the North Division of the Great Lakes Collegiate League.

The Locos do hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Jet Box.

The Locos have three regular-season games left, all with Richmond.

“It’s going to show tomorrow because we’ll face a really good arm and after losing today it’s how we bounce back,” Locos coach Matt Furuto said. “If we can do that, we have a good shot (at the playoffs). But we have to bounce back, stay hungry and play better tomorrow.’’

Richmond is 17-18.

For the Locos, Gill was 2 for 5 with two stolen bases to give him 23 on the year.

Jackson was 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBI.

Mrozek went 2 for 3.

The Locos led 2-0 in the third, but Richmond scored five in the fifth to take the lead to stay, 5-2.

DJ Jackson launched a two-run home run to left to give the Locos a 2-0 lead in the home third inning.

Locos starter Dillon Masters (Ohio University) cruised through the first four innings. But in the fifth, he gave up five runs on four hits.

Richmond’s Conor O’Malley singled and Brandon Schreff doubled to put runners at second and third.

Trenton Neuer hit a comebacker back to the mound to Masters. Masters tried to get O’Malley sneaking off at third, but he returned safely to third and bases were loaded.

“He had been doing a good job, but they got some cheap hits and they made us pay for it,” Furuto said. “He was trying to make a play and he probably should have taken an out (at first).’’

Drew Barber walked with the bags loaded and Richmond got within 2-1.

JoJuan Wimbley’s infield RBI single to deep short tied the game at 2.

Peyton Lane’s parachute RBI single to left gave Richmond the lead 3-2. Richmond made it 4-2 on a double-play groundout.

The Jazz pushed its lead to 5-2 when Wimbley scored from third on a balk.

The Locos got within 5-3 on a sacrifice fly to center by Jake Hutchins in the sixth.

Lima had the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth, but could only manage the one run on Hutchins’ sacrifice fly.

“We have to come through in those opportunities,” Furuto said. “You can’t waste them. And we didn’t come through and they did when they had their opportunities. That was the difference in the ballgame.’’

Nate Hemmerich (Earlham) started for the Jazz and went five strong innings for the win. He gave up two runs, both earned, on four hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Myles White pitched two shutout innings of relief for the Jazz. He struck out five.

Spivey earned the save.

Masters worked four innings and gave up five runs, all earned, on five hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Caden Kline (Toledo/Defiance) came in relief for the Locos and threw five shutout, one-hit innings. He struck out six and walked four.

“He (Kline) did a great job because we were kind of in a hole, pitching-wise, today,” Furuto said.

Locos notes: Richmond returns to Lima at 7:05 p.m. today at Simmons Field. The Locos wrap up the regular season at Richmond Friday and Saturday.

Infielder Diego Hines, who is transferring out of Indiana State, has left for the summer to take care of the transfer portal, according to coach Matt Furuto. Hines hit .278 with three home runs and 17 RBI.

With four hits on Monday, Locos shortstop Ty Gill (Purdue) is second in the league in hitting at .361. Gill was hitting .273 on June 24. He’s batting .487 (19 for 39) over his last 11 games.

Jayden Davis (Samford) is fifth in the league at .352.

Carter Doorn (Purdue) leads the league in ERA at 0.77 in 35 innings.

The Locos lead the league in hitting at .270. They rank seventh in team ERA at 5.07.

Doorn and Locos first baseman Derrick Jackson were named the GLCL players of the week.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.

Community Policy