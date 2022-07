The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections issued a correction on Tuesday, notifying Precinct 51 voters that incorrect ballots had been sent. A press release said 896 voters received faulty vote-by-mail ballots that included the race for State House District 22 even though the precinct is within District 10. Because only one candidate, Chuck Brannan, qualified for District 10, the state house race will not appear on ballots in the area.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO