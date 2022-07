The opinion pages of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune have voiced loud solutions to the increase in violent crime in New Orleans. Loud is fine if it says something worth hearing. One opinion by James Gill, “Crime is up and incarceration is down. Maybe that’s not a coincidence,” posits that a low incarceration rate breeds more violent crime and vice versa. For the bulk of Democrats, Republicans, and the media, “getting tough on crime” has been the “common sense” antidote to crime. It’s no coincidence rugged enforcement is such a darling since it’s been the major tenet in the prevailing theory guiding law enforcement.

