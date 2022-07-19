ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

City Council moves forward with ordinance to govern use of surveillance technology in San Diego

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0W97_0glesmnq00
The city of San Diego installed thousands of streetlights, with an array of sensors including video and audio. The streetlight cameras, photographed in 2019, prompted an ordinance that the City Council moved forward with on Monday. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The ordinance includes changes many residents were opposed to, including an exemption for San Diego police

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council this week moved forward with regulations that will govern the city’s use of surveillance technology, but not without changes many residents oppose, including an exemption for police officers on federal task forces.

Councilmembers will need to vote on the ordinance a final time before it can be implemented.

The regulations were proposed in 2019 after residents learned the city had installed a network of 3,000 cameras on streetlights three years earlier, and that police used the technology to investigate certain types of crimes.

The ordinance is intended to increase transparency and oversight of surveillance technology used by the city. City staff will be required to issue reports about the intended use of such technology, and the City Council will have to decide whether to move forward, but not before the public and a privacy advisory board created earlier this year weigh in.

The council would be required to reconsider the use of the technology annually.

Monday’s vote came a month after the council voted 5-4, to make amendments during what was expected to be a final vote on the ordinance. During a June 20 meeting, Councilmember Raul Campillo asked for a couple of changes, including the exemption for San Diego police officers on federal task forces. The amendments also included a cap on attorney fees at $15,000 in the event of a lawsuit over the regulations.

San Diego police Chief David Nisleit had asked for the police-related exemption, saying federal agencies bar task force members from disclosing information about their use of surveillance technology. Requiring them to do so, through the ordinance, would mean effectively that San Diego police could no longer work on federal task forces, Nisleit said.

On Monday, dozens of public speakers called on the council to reject the exemption and the cap on attorney fees. Several speakers identified as members of marginalized communities, including Muslims who said they fear the FBI could monitor them. They said they and their families already felt surveilled after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We’re all humans and we all want to feel safe,” Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe said in response to the public comments.

She said that while she does not agree with the amendments, the city needs to implement the ordinance. Montgomery Steppe, who championed the ordinance alongside various community groups, expressed frustrations over the delays.

“I just feel like we’ve been through too much to stall this any more,” she said.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said the council had to weigh a desire to implement the ordinance against a wish to protect communities and their civil liberties. At his request, the council agreed to discuss at a later date additional amendments to safeguard against the collection of information related to health care, citizenship status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and race.

The City Council first approved the surveillance-related ordinance in November 2020. Several employees groups invoked their right to review the regulations before the council considered them for final approval — a review process that took 18 months.

The ordinance stems at least in part from the city’s use of smart streetlights, which were initially sold to the public as cost- and energy-saving equipment. The lights were equipped with cameras and microphones to collect data on traffic movements, weather and more.

The existence of cameras was not widely known initially. San Diego police said they learned about the cameras in 2018 and proceeded to tap into the footage to investigate — and in many cases, solve — serious or violent crimes like homicides.

Nisleit has said the Police Department did not engage in live monitoring of the footage.

Residents, surprised by the use of the cameras, expressed concerns about potential violations of civil liberties and surveillance or over-policing of marginalized communities. They argued that the use of the technology, without oversight and transparency, was problematic.

Officials have said the cameras were turned off in 2020, although during Monday’s council meeting, a police captain said that the cameras continue to record but police are unable to access or download the footage.

Capt. Jeffrey Jordon said the city would need to be served with a search warrant to access the footage — a task that would require city employees to take down the cameras to download the footage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
inewsource

Help us investigate San Diego public schools

Have you heard the news? Our team at inewsource has launched a new beat to cover public education in San Diego with a focus on serving Latino families and producing news that keeps you informed and holds education leaders to account. We need your help!. Are you a student, parent,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Veterans Village executive resigns after inewsource reporting

The second highest ranking administrator at Veterans Village of San Diego has resigned weeks after inewsource started reporting on concerns about the nonprofit’s renowned rehab center. Veterans Village officials would not discuss what prompted the departure but indicated that the resignation was part of “problems that would not ordinarily...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego City Council#Fbi#Govern#Politics Local#The City Council
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPBS

Indoor mask requirement returns for San Diego Unified School District

San Diego has reached the CDC’s highest level of COVID-19 activity. The highly contagious BA.5 variant is driving the current surge of the disease, and with summertime activities in full swing - including this week’s Comic Con - health officials are bracing for what could be an even more cases. Next, a new book underscores the link between a lack of affordable housing and homelessness. Then, more than 20 years of records relating to use-of-force incidents involving police in San Diego County finds a clear trend – officers are far more likely to shoot if the suspect is a person of color. Also, roadblocks and layers of bureaucracy make it almost impossible for Mexican returnees to get their U.S. coursework recognized. Then, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a recent warning to landlords and new guidance to law enforcement handling self-help evictions. In short, landlords can’t use unlawful measures to evict or lock out tenants and law enforcement has a responsibility to protect tenants. Finally, an excerpt of the latest episode of KPBS's "Port of Entry" podcast explores how thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border every year to take a psychedelic known as ibogaine - a drug that may help some people kick opiate addiction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Equity for Tribal Firefighters

Tribal fire departments are an integral part of California’s wildfire defense. The growing cooperation between Cal Fire, and local and tribal fire departments throughout California is testimony to the dedication of our first responders who safeguard our lives and our homes every day. San Diego County has 18 Indian...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California early morning last Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County...
NEEDLES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy