Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of east central New. York and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in. eastern New York, Rensselaer. In southern Vermont, Bennington and. Windham. The heavy rain has ended....
An view of Rio Bravo Country Club. Sitting at the foot of the southern end of the Sierra Nevada mountains this storied property that is surrounded by the landholdings of the heirs to California's biggest land fortune is quietly for sale for only $4.49 million. (Image courtesy of Rio Bravo Country Club)
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale on October 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle has been one of the fastest and most competitive housing markets in the United States throughout 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin) (Stephen Brashear)
A shark that bit and nearly killed a man in Monterey Bay on June 22 was a 14-to-15-foot-long great white, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Experts at the department's Wildlife Forensics Lab collaborated with Dr. Chris Lowe of California State University Long Beach's Shark Lab to investigate the attack. They evaluated wound photo measurements, did wetsuit examination and read witness statements to determine a size estimate.
LOS ANGELES — A great white shark that bit and seriously injured a 62-year-old swimmer last month in Monterey Bay was about 15 feet long, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on June 22 in the waters off Lovers Point...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday. “The shutdown will further exacerbate the congestion of containers" and port officials are urging operations at shipping terminals to resume, a port statement said.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A new arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Colorado’s election-denying clerk, less than a week after the embattled official convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for improperly traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges. The warrant...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he...
A wildfire broke out in a rural area of California's Yuba County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Monday afternoon, triggering evacuations and destroying three structures, officials said. The Winding Fire was first reported near Winding and Regent ways, three miles south of the town of Oregon House, at...
Comments / 0