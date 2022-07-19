ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Glendale day care fined $1,700 after toddlers escaped and ran into roadway

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
A day care in Glendale where children who were reportedly unsupervised for nearly six minutes escaped through an open gate before walking into the nearby road has paid a $1,700 fine and completed training after an investigation found numerous safety violations that included insufficient staff training and improper staff-to-child ratios.

The day care, Happy Dayz III, came under intense scrutiny on Feb. 28 after drivers on Olive Avenue had to unexpectedly brake for the seven toddlers who had wandered outside. The Arizona Department of Health Services, which licenses child-care facilities, launched an investigation into the day care and how the toddlers were able to wander into the street before the facility’s staff noticed.

According to an inspection report posted on ADHS’s website, a female staff member brought eight children inside the classroom to change their diapers but propped the door open allowing children to stream between the classroom and the outside playground.

According to a surveillance footage cited in the report, it shows seven toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3 exited the playground through an open gate where they explored parking and landscaping area for over three minutes, with one child closing the gate from the outside. The report states that footage shows traffic on Olive Avenue slowing down four minutes and 20 seconds after the toddlers escaped before a woman is seen northwest from the parking lot at the four minute 42 second mark.

'I was terrified':Woman found toddlers wandering in road outside of Glendale day care

She and another woman gathered the children and moved them back to the playground before a day care employee runs into the frame at five minutes and 53 seconds, the report states.

The ADHS report cites a Glendale police report, that found the women who guided the children back to the day care found the facility’s staff were unaware the children had escaped.

According to the ADHS report, one of the staff members told investigators that landscapers had left the gate open and that a playground gym obscured their view of it. The report states staff members involved were written up for lack of supervision.

The investigation also found one staff member had only 10 hours of training for the annual period — below the mandatory 18 hours.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

