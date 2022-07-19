Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo strikes out two of four batters in All-Star Game outing

As Luis Castillo has done all season, he made it look easy when he took the Dodger Stadium mound in the top of the fifth inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Castillo, selected to play in the Midsummer Classic for the second time in his career, struck out two of the four batters he faced in 14 pitches in the National League's 3-2 loss in Los Angeles.

'First pitch, first swing':Shohei Ohtani calls his shot, Clayton Kershaw gets last laugh with pickoff

Celebrities at 2022 MLB All-Star Game:Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King among stars

He induced a groundout to shortstop against Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera and struck out Houston’s Kyle Tucker with a 98-mph fastball that froze Tucker at the bottom of the strike zone. Cleveland’s José Ramírez, a fellow Baní, Dominican Republic native, spoiled the opportunity for a 1-2-3 inning when he blooped a single into right field on a first-pitch fastball.

With a runner on first base, Castillo struck out Minnesota’s Luis Arráez on three pitches. Arráez has one of the lowest strikeout rates in the Majors, ending the first half of the season with 28 strikeouts in 348 plate appearances.

Castillo, who told reporters it was special to be on the All-Star team with Albert Pujols, reached 98 mph with his fastball and drew two whiffs on three swings against his changeup.

“He has done it for a long time,” Reds Manager David Bell said after Castillo was named to the All-Star team. “The league knows what they’re going up against every time they face him. For us, as an organization, as a team, as a clubhouse, we’ve known for a while. We know he’s one of the best pitchers in the game, if not the best. He’s an even better person, better teammate.”

Tuesday’s All-Star game appearance was in line with the way Castillo has pitched for the last month. He’s allowed three runs in his last four starts, striking out 33 and walking nine in 27 innings. The Reds have won all four of those games.

Castillo, who struck out two batters in his All-Star Game appearance in 2019, completed the first half of the season with a 3-4 record and a 2.77 ERA in 13 starts.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” said Aaron Judge, the Yankees All-Star who watched Castillo allow two hits and one run across seven innings at Yankee Stadium last week. “He was working both edges, good four-seamer and sinker. He’s got one of the best changeups in the game, too. He just didn’t make too many mistakes for us to hit. When he’s got 100 mph and painting the corners, it’s going to be a tough day.”

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone added: “He’s nasty. Two-seam, four-seam (fastballs), 95 to 99 mph that he paints to both sides of the plate, so he gives you two different looks with them. And he’s got a great changeup. He was tough.”

Now that front offices are past this week’s MLB Draft, trade talks will move to the forefront for the next two weeks and no pitcher will likely draw more attention than Castillo. Scouts have piled up at his starts and he’s shown them he’s one of the best pitchers in the league.

The Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Padres are viewed as the main contenders bidding for Castillo. The price, scouts predict, will begin with at least one top-100 prospect and maybe three of a team’s top-10 prospects.

Castillo won’t become a free agent until after the 2023 season, eligible for his final year of arbitration next winter, so the last-place Reds will maintain a high asking price.

“This is the best I think I’ve seen him,” said Joey Votto, who hears impressed feedback from opposing hitters at first base. “He’s been so steady over the last bit and he seems to be getting hotter. It’s been really fun watching him.”

Castillo, a 29-year-old right-hander, hasn’t let any of the trade rumors affect him. He admits he hears it, and he’s answered plenty of questions about it, but that doesn’t break his focus once he’s on the mound.

“I hope he stays a Red forever,” Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer said last week, “but who knows what the future holds.”