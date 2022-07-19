ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How to score up to 50% off on TVs, phones, washing machines and more – where the summer sale is on now

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AMAZON Prime Day is over, and shoppers are caught between major shopping holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day.

However, some brands are still finding - or inventing - reasons to host sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPVaI_0glesRDT00
Shoppers can score major deals on Samsung electronics during an early Black Friday sale

Samsung, the tech and electronics giant that produces everything from phones to washing machines, is hosting a Black Friday sale four months before the real event.

The "Black Friday in July" sale features Samsung's lowest prices of the year to date, with discounts on appliances and personal devices of more than 50%.

Samsung's sale is partially a preview of what's in store when Black Friday actually comes around, but some deals available this summer are too good to ignore.

Featured deals include savings of up to:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bg4F4_0glesRDT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26trm1_0glesRDT00
  • $4,000 off 8K TVs
  • $1,000 off 4K TVs
  • $1,100 off washers and dryer sets
  • $1,300 off refrigerators
  • $300 off Galaxy phones
  • $100 off watches

Not only are prices slashed, but Samsung is also offering boosted trade-in credits when you return eligible devices.

Depending on your current phone, you can get up to $1,100 off the cost of your next Samsung phone.

The brand's usual trade-in credit is $640, and Samsung pays out different amounts based on your phone's brand and age.

Even cracked phones can be traded in - and Samsung will give you up to $1,000 in credit for exchanging a cracked device for certain phones.

In addition, Samsung is offering its Care+ extended warranty for large appliances for just $1.

Typically, the warranty costs $99.99 on washers and dryers, and $169.99 on fridges.

Samsung also allows shoppers to pay for big-ticket items in biweekly or monthly installments without added fees or interest.

This fridge and freezer combo costs $999 - marked down from $1,899 - and shoppers can pay up front, in four installments, or over three to four years.

Whether you're paying $249.75 biweekly or $20.81 each month for four years, your final price will still be $999.

On top of the early Black Friday deals, Galaxy owners also get access to exclusive offers through Samsung's "Summer of Galaxy."

The rewards program includes virtual concerts featuring artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX, as well as access to exclusive content from video game content creators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5XkH_0glesRDT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq59g_0glesRDT00

The Sun gave an early glimpse into what to expect from Macy's Black Friday sale this year.

A shopping expert also shared four items to never buy at Target

The US Sun

The US Sun

