Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Racine police officer Zachary Brenner will not be charged in the shooting death of Da'Shontay King

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
RACINE - The Racine County District Attorney will not charge police officer Zachary Brenner in the shooting death of Da'Shontay King, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Tuesday evening at a press conference.

King, 37, was shot and killed by Brenner on May 20 after Brenner pulled King over to execute a search warrant. King fled the vehicle on foot, armed with a handgun, police body-worn camera footage shows. Brenner gave chase and ordered King to stop. After refusing all commands, King is seen in the video bending down to pick up a gun he dropped, at which point Brenner discharges his weapon, killing King.

On the night of the shooting, Robinson said, King "took an action" - bending down to re-arm himself - that resulted in Brenner discharging his weapon.

Robinson showed the shooting video to members of the media at the news conference, a decision that King's sister, Natasha Mullen, is not happy with.

"We all have a problem with the fact that the DA released it, before the family had a chance to view the footage. It was our request not to have it released and she agreed with it. They're saying it was a technical incident that caused it to be released," Mullen told the Journal Sentinel, referring all further comments to her attorney William Sulton.

Racine District Attorney Patricia Hanson could not immediately be reached for comment, but Mullen said Hanson was apologetic for the release of the video.

Robinson said the death could have been avoided if King didn't run from Brenner. "Mr. King could've submitted to arrest, he could've gotten on the ground," Robinson said.

"This was a tragic event that could be avoided and what this community will begin to do is to reach out to its citizens and encourage them, if you are a felon in possession of a firearm, that you don't have a firearm. ... If you find yourself in that unfortunate circumstance, that you will surrender yourself to arrest, that you will not put yourself and the rest of the community at risk," said Robinson.

King was prohibited by law from carrying a gun his entire adult life, due to his criminal record.

Robinson said Brenner "did what he was trained to do," by giving multiple commands and warnings.

Now that Hanson has decided not to charge Brenner, Robinson said the Racine Police Department will conduct an administrative review and Brenner will be placed on administrative duty while the review is conducted. He was on administrative leave prior to Robinson's announcement.

Gunfire at King's funeral

Less than two weeks after King's shooting, two people were shot at his funeral service in Racine.

Multiple shots were fired and Mullen, at the time, said "we were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere." Witnesses recounted a "spray of bullets."

Officials have not been able to provide a motive for the cemetery shooting.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

