'She dug a hole in her unit and her cat fell through!: Landlord is desperate to evict tenant from hell, 64, who ripped kitchen cabinets apart, threw satellite disk at workers and has cost him $70K in back-rent, reparations and violations

A desperate New York City landlord has said he's running out of options to evict the tenant from hell who dug a hole in the middle of her apartment that her cat fell through, ripped kitchen cabinets apart, and threw a satellite dish at contractors.

Rockaway Beach landlord Martin Hanan said he has exhausted legal means to evict Annamarie Hosang, 64, who has allegedly torn her third-floor apartment apart and stopped paying her $1,750-a-month rent in April 2020.

Hanan said that Hosang has cost him close to $70,000 dollars in back-rent that she owes, money he has spent fixing damages and paying building violation fees allegedly caused by Hosang.

Hosang is accused of making fellow tenants miserable by holding an indoor barbecue, deliberately ringing neighbors' doorbells to frighten them and flooding the building.

Hanan has to put all ladders away as Hosang would use them to reach the fire escape to get to her apartment anytime she forgot her keys, which happens several times a week, Hanan said. She also would break her window to get in, the landlord claimed.

In a bizarre instance, Hosang allegedly dug a hole in the middle of her third-floor apartment that her cat later fell through. The woman then asked building super George Dickson to help her find the cat.

'She put a hole in the floor. Who puts a hole in the floor? How do you do that? Especially, they don't make houses like this anymore. This house is a hundred years old ... She is a very evil individual', Dickson, 73, told DailyMail.com.

The super claims that on another occasion Hosang attacked him with a fire extinguisher she ripped off from a wall.

Dickson said that Hosang once expressed that she 'is on a mission from God to take [Hanan and Dickson] out.

In addition to blaring loud music for 20 hours a day at one point, Hosang has caused massive damage to her apartment, Dickson said.

Pictures of Hosang's apartment provided by Hanan show how she has trashed her kitchen, bathrooms and hallways by putting furniture inside the bathtub, clogging the sinks, ripping apart kitchen cabinets, and leaving dirty dishes all around the house.

When asked by law enforcement why she was tearing apart her own home, Hosang said she was trying to find asbestos or the source of cockroaches, Dickson claimed.

'Imagine ripping those cabinets with your bare hands. And then she would throw them in the hallway,' he added.

One of the pictures shows how Hosang allegedly covered the sinks with tiles in order to let the water run right off them and flood the apartment below, where veteran Christopher Dowant, 32, used to live.

He and his wife had to be moved to another apartment in the building before the flooding episodes became worse. A video provided by Hanan shows the massive damage caused by water in the unit.

The apartment is now uninhabitable due to massive flooding. However, Dowant said the flooding was nowhere near the only issue he had with Hosang.

'Sleep is not easy for us. I work nights and trying to sleep having [her banging on the floor], it was not really good for us. I have PTSD, my wife has PTSD... so it is really difficult to deal with [Annamarie] on top of work,' Dowant told DailyMail.com.

Dowant said that Hosang was relentless and would purposely make noise day and night in order to keep everybody awake.

In one instance, she also attacked his wife during a confrontation between the women.

'My wife was having more frequent episodes the more interactions she had with the woman ... She did come up at my wife at one with a shovel and I had to step in,' Dowant recounted.

'Trying to discuss this with [Hosang] and ask her to be compassionate ... as if she was not an adult. it's frustrating.'

Hosang allegedly covered her sinks with tiles in order to let the water run right off them and flood the apartment below, where veteran Christopher Dowant (pictured), 32, used to live

Hosang first moved into the house on 167 Beach 113th Street in the Rockaways in February 2020, with a man believed to be her boyfriend, Hanan said. The man initially had said she would only stay in the apartment for a couple of weeks but ended up moving out and leaving Hosang in the unit

Hosang has clogged the sinks and flooded the apartment below her, leaving the entire building now reeking of mildew as a result of Hosang's chaotic behavior

Hanan said Hosang has brought cockroaches to the building by filling the halls with trash she picks up from the street.

'She was collecting literal garbage bags literally from all over the area. Not sorting through the garbage. She was bringing trash with dirty diapers and scraps and scraps of food,' the landlord told DailyMial.com.

He also claimed that Hosang once took her door down and called the city to report it. Hanan was charged $3,000 and given one violation from a total of nine that he claims were caused by Hosang.

But Queen's nightmare tenant's alleged harassment is not limited to Hanan and neighbors in the building, Hanan claimed.

Contractor Vinny, who is in his 80s, told DailyMail.com that he and his workers were attacked by Hosang when they were trying to repair a loose satellite disk on the second floor.

When climbing the ladder to adjust the disk, Hosang allegedly opened her window and began throwing things at the men.

'She was throwing all kinds of crap to use. We were up on the roof. You name it... she was throwing clothes, wet towels,' Vinny said.

She eventually ripped off the satellite disk and threw it at the contractors, Vinny said. One of the mechanics was injured in the head but did not seek medical help.

Vinny said he felt Hanan's court case was not being thoroughly investigated.

'What's happening in the courts is really bad, I feel really bad for Martin. They should have gotten rid of her a long time ago because of all the damage she does. The courts ain't doing nothing,' he alleged.

The contractor also claimed that Hosang has a habit of squatting in the area. Hanan confirmed that he talked to a fellow landlord who first agreed to testify in court that Hosang had also trashed his building, but later stopped answering. DailyMail.com was unable to reach the landlord.

Landlord Martin Hanan said his two-year struggle to evict Annamarie Hosang (pictured), 64, has been fruitless despite his detailed accounts of grievances to the overwhelmed Housing Court system

Hanan has attempted to get help from the courts and assembly representatives in the area to no avail.

Hosang was first able to evade eviction thanks to a COVID relief program aimed at preventing workers who'd lost their jobs from being evicted. Her antisocial antics at the building in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood where she lives were revealed by the New York Daily News.

In New York State, eviction processes tend to be lengthy and the measure is only lawful once a court case is successfully brought up and a judgment of possession is obtained.

Hosang stopped paying her $1,750-a-month rent in April 2020. Daily Mail attempted to knock on her door but no one answered. Hanan said she was last seen in the apartment on the July 4 weekend.

Hosang first moved into the house on 167 Beach 113th Street in the Rockaways in February 2020, with a man believed to be her boyfriend, Hanan said.

The man initially had said she would only stay in the apartment for a couple of weeks but ended up moving out and leaving Hosang in the unit.

Shortly after, in April 2020, Hosang stopped paying rent. Hanan said he immediately sought help from the court system inundated with complaints after the pandemic, but has yet to receive answers.

The landlord said the police, fire department and the courts have failed to help him navigate the very complicated process of evicting Hosang.

According to the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, tenants are protected from eviction for failing to pay their rent if they claimed financial hardship from March 2020 through January 2022.

DailyMail.com was unable to contact Hosang for a comment on this piece.