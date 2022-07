Three Cumberland County firefighters injured in a Buchanan Valley building fire are recovering after a concrete wall fell on them Sunday morning. The firefighters from Vigilant Hose and Cumberland Valley Hose Companies answered the 1 a.m. call to a garage fire near the Piney Apple Golf Course in Mendallen Township, according to reports. Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s chief was first on the scene, finding a multi-bay cinderblock garage in flames with exposure issues.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO