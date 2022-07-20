ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Fulton man pleads guilty in federal court to secretly recording teen victims

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423rzn_0gler3Oj00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Fulton man who secretly recorded two teenage victims pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to produce child pornography.

Craig Michael Glover, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

By pleading guilty, Glover admitted that he secretly placed a hidden camera in the bedroom of one victim. Glover also admitted that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to capture video of a second victim, according to a release.

According to the plea agreement, the first victim discovered the camera, which was designed to look like a USB phone charger, a few days after Glover had been alone in her home.

A Jefferson City police detective interviewed Glover, who admitted this was the second time he had installed a camera in the first victim’s bedroom. Glover admitted that he also had installed a hidden camera when the first victim was a minor.

Investigators examined Glover’s iPhone and found multiple images of the first victim at various stages of undress. The computer forensic examiner also found images of another victim. The images, which were still shots taken from video from a hidden camera, depicted the second victim in various stages of undress in the bathroom. The second victim told investigators the images were recorded at her 17th birthday party, which Glover had attended.

Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, the government and the defendant jointly agree to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole. The sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

The post Fulton man pleads guilty in federal court to secretly recording teen victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Prosecutors charge Columbia man following weekend shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a Columbia man following a weekend shooting. James A. Tatum III, 32, is charged in Boone County with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened outside several The post Prosecutors charge Columbia man following weekend shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
City
Glover, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sentencing Guidelines#City Police#Violent Crime
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University Hospital is reporting a fire that occurred on the roof Wednesday night at 11:12 p.m. Officials with Univerity Hospital report a smoke detector alarm triggered a response from the Columbia Fire Department to investigate a possible fire. The first Columbia fire crew arrived 4 minutes later and investigated. "The crew upgraded The post Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP releases two of the three victims names in deadly Boone County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The spelling of a crash victims name has been corrected. The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of two of the three victims who died in early Saturday morning in a crash in Boone County on Highway 22 and Highway Y. MSHP says 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Murphy of Fulton and The post MSHP releases two of the three victims names in deadly Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Department to hold school safety training

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department will partner with Columbia Public Schools for a training exercise Wednesday afternoon. Police officers and the school district are scheduled to start active intruder/shooter training at John Warner Middle School at 1:45 p.m. The exercise is part of the regular and ongoing training...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge reveals father strangled baby in 2017 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the parents accused of killing their baby in 2017 and abandoning the body in a backpack, is back in Boone County. Staffone Fountain was in court Thursday. He and the baby's mother Lavosha Daniels are charged in the baby's murder. The judge revealed Fountain allegedly killed the baby by strangulation. This is a case The post Judge reveals father strangled baby in 2017 killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 reopens after crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 has reopened after a crash closed one lane at 3:10 p.m. and just reopened under an hour later. The Missouri State Highway Patrol official on-site says one vehicle was believed to be crossing Highway 63 from Highway 124 east and was t-boned by another vehicle.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously injured after three vehicle crash on Highway 63 at Highway 124

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured after a wreck involving three vehicles on Highway 63 at Highway 124 north of Columbia Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2013 Chevy Sonic was stopped in the left lane of northbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 due to a The post One person seriously injured after three vehicle crash on Highway 63 at Highway 124 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy