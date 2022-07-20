Fulton man pleads guilty in federal court to secretly recording teen victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Fulton man who secretly recorded two teenage victims pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to produce child pornography.

Craig Michael Glover, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

By pleading guilty, Glover admitted that he secretly placed a hidden camera in the bedroom of one victim. Glover also admitted that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to capture video of a second victim, according to a release.

According to the plea agreement, the first victim discovered the camera, which was designed to look like a USB phone charger, a few days after Glover had been alone in her home.

A Jefferson City police detective interviewed Glover, who admitted this was the second time he had installed a camera in the first victim’s bedroom. Glover admitted that he also had installed a hidden camera when the first victim was a minor.

Investigators examined Glover’s iPhone and found multiple images of the first victim at various stages of undress. The computer forensic examiner also found images of another victim. The images, which were still shots taken from video from a hidden camera, depicted the second victim in various stages of undress in the bathroom. The second victim told investigators the images were recorded at her 17th birthday party, which Glover had attended.

Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, the government and the defendant jointly agree to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole. The sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

