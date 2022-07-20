ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

These 31 Cursed Photos Made Me Grab A Cross And Some Rosary Beads — And I'm Not Even Christian

By Daniella Emanuel
 1 day ago

Note: This post contains some graphic images.

1. The whip:

Whip made out of a human spine from oddlyterrifying

2. The radiation poisoning:

Just a little reddit before bed from oddlyterrifying

3. The birds:

Thats a lot of birds, Rome from oddlyterrifying

4. The other birds:

I opened a wall to run a wire in my house, found ~30 bird skeletons entombed inside. from oddlyterrifying

5. The stray:

Kinda creepy. from oddlyterrifying

6. The guide:

Good luck dears. from oddlyterrifying

7. The fish:

A giant fish caught by sailors in Chile. They usually live in the deepest of places on the ocean, so one being caught is taken as a signal of an earthquake from oddlyterrifying

8. The ticks:

Trail mix from oddlyterrifying

9. The headstone:

Suggested i post here: I found a gravestone under my recently purchased home. from oddlyterrifying

10. The symbol:

Pulled up the carpets in newly purchased house to find this from oddlyterrifying

11. The statue:

this statue in front the window of the waiting area at a hospital in Norway from oddlyterrifying

12. The kid:

I saw this in r/KidsAreFuckingStupid and this kid is terrifying from oddlyterrifying

13. The cake:

Wedding cake. from oddlyterrifying

14. The train station:

Night at a train station in Denmark from oddlyterrifying

15. The note:

This guys notepad in McDonald’s from oddlyterrifying

16. The spot:

17. The sinkhole:

Sinkhole opening in the middle of the room from oddlyterrifying

18. The camera:

Camera in a furniture screw from oddlyterrifying

19. The fingers:

I can bend my fingers backwards from oddlyterrifying

20. The steak:

I wouldn’t eat this meat from oddlyterrifying

21. The remains:

There was a fire in this hospital and this happend from oddlyterrifying

22. The roof:

It's watching you from oddlyterrifying

23. The creature:

Near Hanmer Springs, NZ from oddlyterrifying

24. The door:

Guy bought a new house and found this locked door from oddlyterrifying

25. The parasite:

Cymothoa Exigua. Parasite that eats a fish's tongue and replaces it. from oddlyterrifying

26. The toilet:

Long bathroom from oddlyterrifying

27. The attic:

This guy found this in the attic from oddlyterrifying

28. The bug:

Found this in my apartment while living in Japan. They are FAST! from oddlyterrifying

29. The lungs:

30. The poem:

My friend’s 9 year old wrote this poem for school and her parents were called in to talk about it because it upset everyone from oddlyterrifying

31. And finally, the end:

You have reached the end. from oddlyterrifying

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying

