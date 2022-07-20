These 31 Cursed Photos Made Me Grab A Cross And Some Rosary Beads — And I'm Not Even Christian
Note: This post contains some graphic images.
1. The whip:
Whip made out of a human spine from oddlyterrifying
2. The radiation poisoning:
Just a little reddit before bed from oddlyterrifying
3. The birds:
Thats a lot of birds, Rome from oddlyterrifying
4. The other birds:
I opened a wall to run a wire in my house, found ~30 bird skeletons entombed inside. from oddlyterrifying
5. The stray:
Kinda creepy. from oddlyterrifying
6. The guide:
Good luck dears. from oddlyterrifying
7. The fish:
A giant fish caught by sailors in Chile. They usually live in the deepest of places on the ocean, so one being caught is taken as a signal of an earthquake from oddlyterrifying
8. The ticks:
Trail mix from oddlyterrifying
9. The headstone:
Suggested i post here: I found a gravestone under my recently purchased home. from oddlyterrifying
10. The symbol:
Pulled up the carpets in newly purchased house to find this from oddlyterrifying
11. The statue:
this statue in front the window of the waiting area at a hospital in Norway from oddlyterrifying
12. The kid:
I saw this in r/KidsAreFuckingStupid and this kid is terrifying from oddlyterrifying
13. The cake:
Wedding cake. from oddlyterrifying
14. The train station:
Night at a train station in Denmark from oddlyterrifying
15. The note:
This guys notepad in McDonald’s from oddlyterrifying
16. The spot:
17. The sinkhole:
Sinkhole opening in the middle of the room from oddlyterrifying
18. The camera:
Camera in a furniture screw from oddlyterrifying
19. The fingers:
I can bend my fingers backwards from oddlyterrifying
20. The steak:
I wouldn’t eat this meat from oddlyterrifying
21. The remains:
There was a fire in this hospital and this happend from oddlyterrifying
22. The roof:
It's watching you from oddlyterrifying
23. The creature:
Near Hanmer Springs, NZ from oddlyterrifying
24. The door:
Guy bought a new house and found this locked door from oddlyterrifying
25. The parasite:
Cymothoa Exigua. Parasite that eats a fish's tongue and replaces it. from oddlyterrifying
26. The toilet:
Long bathroom from oddlyterrifying
27. The attic:
This guy found this in the attic from oddlyterrifying
28. The bug:
Found this in my apartment while living in Japan. They are FAST! from oddlyterrifying
29. The lungs:
30. The poem:
My friend’s 9 year old wrote this poem for school and her parents were called in to talk about it because it upset everyone from oddlyterrifying
31. And finally, the end:
You have reached the end. from oddlyterrifying
H/T: r/oddlyterrifying
