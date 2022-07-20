These 31 Cursed Photos Made Me Grab A Cross And Some Rosary Beads — And I'm Not Even Christian

A social media hack that aims to help people cool down could actually damage their property and poses a serious safety risk, experts have warned.The hack has been described in a range of Twitter and TikTok posts: people are advised to tie bags of ice to their fans, so that the air is cooled as it blows across. They are commonly described as a way of making air conditioning at home, and have been encouraged as a way to keep cold in the ongoing heatwave.But charity Electrical Safety First warned that it could risk electric shock, break the fan, and...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO