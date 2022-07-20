ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers historical group preserving the past while looking toward the future

By Yvette Sanchez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gzv6v_0gleqPWR00

Preserving the past, while looking toward the future, is a push-and-pull that cities across the state are experiencing.

The issue came up in Fort Myers when some raised concerns that the site of a new luxury apartment complex could have once been a Native American burial ground.

At Monday night's City Council meeting, the city said there is not enough evidence to stop construction.

Members of the community say this is something they don't want happening again and one group gives a suggestion on how to prevent it.

"This area is known to be where the fort was located," Gina Sabiston, Chairwoman of the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission, said of the area between Fowler and First where the new luxury apartments are set to go up. "The fort would have had to have a cemetery."

According to Sabiston, the area was originally a homestead. "[It] would have been someplace where a family lived, farmed, and possibly could have buried some of their family members there."

Sabiston says those documents can be found at the Lee County Property Appraiser Office and in historical records.

While it’s not certain if there are human remains at the site, there is a significant amount of oral history to go along with it.

When surveying items or areas Sabiston says they use certain criteria, "If something is associated with a significant person or event or is of significant architectural value," then that would be a historical artifact, according to Sabiston.

As the law is written now, it’s a requirement that archaeological research is done, but unless human remains are found, then there’s no requirement for the report.

Sabostin said moving forward, something to think about is, "A requirement that we legally could put in place that it would be provided."

As for that site at First and Fowler in Downtown, the developer says they have done an archaeological survey, but a city spokesperson says they have not released the findings.

We have also requested the report from the developer but we have not heard back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Free parking, pool admission for Lee County at end of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — To celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month, Lee County Parks and Recreation is offering free pool admission and free parking on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The parks offering free swimming or parking include:. -Lakes Park. -Manatee Park. -Hickey Creek Mitigation...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers lacking in city-owned former News-Press site

A major project by the City of Fort Myers that cost taxpayers money is having trouble getting off the ground. The City of Fort Myers bought the old News-Press site at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Fowler Street back in 2019 to turn it into a new police headquarters.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

New owners aim to maintain charm of Sarasota property

A pledge from buyer to seller to maintain much of a bayfront property's park-like setting when building a new home was key to a $5 million real estate deal in Sarasota recently. The 2.42-acre wooded retreat at 3222 Old Oak Drive in Shoreland Woods was for decades home to Sarasota's...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Native American#City Council
FOX 4 WFTX

Deparment of Health lifts advisory for Bonita Beach Park

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is removing its advisory about high bacteria levels at Bonita Beach Park. According to a press release, tests conducted on Thursday for Enterococcus bacteria showed levels under beach action level. To learn why the advisory was put...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Saint Matthew’s House is relocating to its new food warehouse

Saint Matthew’s House will be moving into its new food warehouse. The new warehouse will be located at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. Saint Matthew’s House helps many families across Southwest Florida by giving out food to families in need. The organization will be hosting two food...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Redevelopment plans open for former Del’s 24 Hour Store in East Naples

Collier County’s redevelopment plans remain open for the former site of Del’s 24 Hour Store, where demolition began Thursday in East Naples. The 3,600-square-foot retail store and an adjoining 3,920-square-foot wholesale warehouse are being demolished for future redevelopment, said Debrah Forester, director of the county’s Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). “Our plan has been to demolish it and do a highest-and-best-use study, seek public input and then go from there,” Forester said.
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Council split on property tax rate

Cape Coral City Council left its first joint budget workshop with the Budget Review Committee on Wednesday hung regarding the property tax rate for the 2023 city budget. Four members of Council supported the recommendation of City Manager Robert Hernandez that the city tweak its millage rate back a bit but not as far as the rate at which existing property owners would not see an increase.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Grocery chain readies for opening day in Cape Coral, plans 100 hires

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is nearing completion in Cape Coral, and seeks to hire some 100 full and part-time employees. The store, at 1800 NE Pine Island, is scheduled to open Oct. 7. A virtual management hiring event will take place on Aug. 12, according to a statement....
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

A community divided as short-term rental vote nears

Accusations of spreading false information, scary stories about projected skyrocketing costs to taxpayers and the threat of lawsuits were laid out before Marco Island City Council for more than an hour Monday evening, as residents spoke on the hot topic of vacation rentals. The fight has been heating up ever...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area residential real estate inventory continues upswing

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 81% in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 37% and 38%, respectively, while new listings decreased slightly. The median closed price increased 32% from June 2021 to $604,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 18 days.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy