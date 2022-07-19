ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a teacher and I hate it when parents give their kids ‘unique’ names – I’m not being difficult, there’s a reason why

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A TEACHER shared their frustration at parents who give their children "wacky" names as he found that, the more "unique" the name, the more attitude they would get from the child and parents.

The educator explained that he would often mispronounce the "different" names that parents choose and the kids would sometimes be very affronted by this.

A teacher explained that he found children with 'unique' names had more attitude Credit: Getty

He posted his rant on Reddit in a thread where someone asked what others thought of the "stupid" names children are given.

He said: "As a teacher, I HATE all the wacky things people come up with, simply because the more unique of a name, the more attitude I will get from the kid and the parent when I inevitably pronounce it wrong for the next month or two.

"I also have a hard time putting names to faces so I will sometime look at a kid and think: 'This is the kid whose parents don’t understand what vowels sound like and the kid is a huge dick every time I f*** it up.'"

He explained that often the children with names that are not from the US but from other cultures are often very kind and patient about helping him to pronounce them.

While he said those with a "special name" would give him "an extra special helping of teenage attitude."

He also added a story about a girl whose parents misspelled her name at birth.

He said: "I will always have a special place in my heart for the girl whose parents spelled Danielle wrong.

"The first day of school she said, 'My parents are idiots and spelled my name wrong on my birth certificate so it is wrong at school too. I am changing my name minute I turn 18.'"

Another person added: "When [my wife] is talking about her kids I have to ask her if the names she is saying are real or not.

"She has been doing this almost 20 years and the names keep amping up in craziness."

Meanwhile a tattoo artist chipped in with his story of a misspelled child's name.

He said: "I ALWAYS get the customer to write the name they want tattooed on them on their release form, that way there are no 'mistakes' made.

"One time I had a new dad come in and get his new baby's name tattooed on him. He came back a few days later with the baby's mother claiming the name was spelled wrong.

"I promptly pulled out his release form where the name was written down in his handwriting.

"The mother slapped him upside the head and stormed out!"

