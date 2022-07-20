Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area. Activity from Sheriff’s Deputies during the event are as follows: CITATIONS (125): 25 Seatbelt; 65 Speeding; 8 Driving while suspended/ No license; 23 Misc. moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc); 4 Misc. equipment violations; 1 DUII; 191 Warnings. OTHER CALLS FOR SERVICE: 1 Warrant arrest; 3 Trespass Complaints; 3 Traffic Hazard Complaints; 2 Theft Reports; 1 Reckless Driving; 2 Missing Person Complaints; 3 Illegal Camping Complaints; 1 Deceased Subject Report.
