Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier plans to hold a news conference Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m., at the Coos Bay City Hall Council Chambers. According to a news release, the briefing will in regards to “the officer involved shooting that occurred on June 14, 2022. I will announce my findings regarding this incident at that time.” The shooting is in regards to the death of 37-year old Matthew Tyler Mikel, who was a suspect in the death of 34-year old Amber Townsend earlier along the Cape Arago Hwy. Mikel was contacted by law enforcement at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. An altercation reportedly broke out and two officers fired their handguns striking Mikel at least once. He was declared deceased at the hospital.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO