Orlando, FL

SeaWorld Orlando announces more details for Howl-O-Scream, limited-time sale

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Howl-O-Scream returns

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is releasing new details about the return of Howl-O-Scream this fall following a successful “inaugural fear.”

This year promises to be bigger than before, with more roller coasters, haunted houses, scare zones and more.

Howl-O-Scream will include a new show called “Lurking in the Depths” and two new scare zones: “Sea of Fear” and “Cut Throat Cove.”

The haunted house “Captain’s Revenge — Drowned in Sorrow,” the scare zone “Frozen Terror” and the bar Longshoremen’s Tavern will be re-imagined.

Haunted house “Beneath the Ice” and the bar, Tormented, will also return.

More announcements are expected soon.

In addition to the seasonal scares, guests will be able to take nighttime rides on the new roller coaster Ice Breaker, as well as Mako and Manta.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.

SeaWorld is offering a “sinister sale” through July 31, with Howl-O-Scream tickets as low as $29.99. Click here to purchase.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Where will Brightline have train stations?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Brightline has plans or is considering a number of train stations in Orlando and beyond. The Miami-based intercity rail company is more than 80% complete...
ORLANDO, FL
