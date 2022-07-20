ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Cabell County Board of Education approves personnel changes

By Rob Macko
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u74Bw_0glenBwm00
The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Board of Education approved personnel changes at its meeting on Tuesday.

Huntington High School Principal Daniel Gleason will become the district’s new Transportation Director. Gleason previously served as Assistant Transportation Director for the district.

The search for a new principal is now underway.

Sara Barraclough will become Milton Elementary School’s Assistance Principal and Camilla McCourt will become Assistant Principal at Barboursville Elementary School and Central City Elementary School.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Board of Education holds active shooter training

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Thursday, the Kanawha County Board of Education’s Central Office held an active shooter training, but it was all geared at administrators gaining situational awareness. The training was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Charleston Office. It included firing blank rounds of ammunition from various firearms so they can hear what gunshots sound like […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Update: Officials investigate Kanawha Co. Public Service District

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Investigations are underway into the Kanawha County Public Service District allegedly misusing county funds, according to Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler. The State Auditor’s Office told 13 News that they were invited to attend the County Commission meeting Thursday, July 21, at 5 p.m., but they couldn’t provide further information. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Facilities Facelift: Ironton upgrading facilities

Just call it a makeover or facelift for athletic facilities. The government has allotted all schools COVID-19 money in different phases to b distributed over a three-year period. The money is to be used for necessary repairs, replacement or upgrades of facilities. Ironton High School is using its money for...
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Cabell County, WV
Education
County
Cabell County, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
Cabell County, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Government
City
Barboursville, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer

Turan Rush was only 12 when he was suspended from school for the first time. He and his friends, sixth graders at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, were hanging out in the school lunchroom in 2010 when they started roughhousing. Rush ended up suspended from school for 10 days for play fighting; that experience, he said, taught him at a young age to distrust authority figures like teachers and principals.
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central City#Transportation
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Department welcomes five new candidates

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is welcoming five new firefighter candidates! The new recruits are: Adin Sperry Timothy Clark Breadon Johnson Christopher Wilson Michael Neace They were sworn in on Wednesday and started their hands-on training right after the ceremony. Mayor Steve Williams thanked them for their willingness to protect and serve […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

City of Nitro hoping to fix drainage issues

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Leaders in Nitro are hoping to fix drainage issues by building a retention pond. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members voted to have engineers draft the retention pond. They say this will hopefully fix drainage issues in the Brookhaven subdivision. They are continuing work...
NITRO, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

WVa AG seeks stay of ruling that blocked school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to stay a ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed his motion with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. It seeks a stay, pending appeal, of a Kanawha County judge’s ruling July 6 involving the Hope Scholarship program. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools. “The lower court’s ruling undermining parents’ freedom to choose how they educate their children is...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Horace Mann aide to serve 1 year in jail for abuse of special needs student

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A former Kanawha County teacher’s aide was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery of a special needs student. According to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Monica Schwartz, Walter Pannell, a former aide at Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston, was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High winds damaged the construction site of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department field office in Ona, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff tells WSAZ.com crews put up trusses Wednesday along with temporary braces, but a windstorm around 3:30 a.m. caused...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Regatta brings over $31M to Charleston with city’s largest economic impact in 10 years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta was officially a success, generating a total of $31,507,883 in economic impact – the city’s largest economic impact from an event in at least 10 years. According to the Charleston Regatta Commission and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, an estimated 210,000 people came […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

‘The Whole Thing Is Junk:’ Expert Rips Union Carbide Landfill Data

Union Carbide performed risk assessments for ecological and human health on the Filmont industrial landfill in South Charleston in 2014 and 2015. Both assessments concluded there was no need to take further action. Scott Simonton, a professor of industrial and systems engineering at Marshall University, offered a different view to...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy