Cabell County Board of Education approves personnel changes

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Board of Education approved personnel changes at its meeting on Tuesday.

Huntington High School Principal Daniel Gleason will become the district’s new Transportation Director. Gleason previously served as Assistant Transportation Director for the district.

The search for a new principal is now underway.

Sara Barraclough will become Milton Elementary School’s Assistance Principal and Camilla McCourt will become Assistant Principal at Barboursville Elementary School and Central City Elementary School.