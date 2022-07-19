ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Blankenship competes at Pinehurst

By Arron Hustead husteada@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 5 days ago

Wayne Blankenship of Union is making his way through the first U.S. Adaptive Open. The inaugural golfing event, held at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, completed its first of three rounds Monday. Blankenship...

Washington Missourian

UPDATE: WHS alumna, husband and daughter fatally shot at Iowa state park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Sarah Schmidt was a graduate of Washington High School, who went onto study at the University of Kansas as a graduate student in the school's biology department. She worked for Monarch Watch, a group that studies and researches Monarch butterflies, according to the Lawrence Times newspaper.
IOWA STATE
Washington Missourian

Post 218 Seniors shut out Moberly to open zone

Looking to make a statement to start the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, Washington Post 218 shut out Moberly Post 6 Tuesday, 10-0 Washington (28-5-2) outhit Moberly (17-10-1) in the game, 14-5. Each side made one error.
MOBERLY, MO
Washington Missourian

Jeff City shuts out Post 320 in zone opener

The first season back for Pacific Post 320 at the Senior Legion level has seen the team make it deep into the postseason. However, the team suffered a setback Tuesday in the opening round of the Zone 1 Tournament, taking a 10-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5 (20-1-1) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Missouri reports death of Pacific prison inmate

An autopsy will be performed following the death of a 33-year-old inmate at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Shelby Smith was pronounced dead Monday, July 18. He was serving a four-year sentence for one count of first-degree...
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 218 Seniors win Ninth District title

In an old-fashioned slugfest, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team captured the Ninth District Tournament title Friday at home over Pacific Post 320, 16-6. “It was a tough battle with Pacific for sure,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We’ve played them four times now and you figure out what they do and they figure out what we do, so that leads to some close games. This one was no different, it played closer than the score shows.”
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Drought conditions impacting availability of produce, especially tomatoes

Tomatoes, which are typically ready for harvest in early June, are just becoming available in numbers. Cheryl Orlando, owner of Andy’s Produce Too, said they have been the hardest vegetable to find this growing season. Orlando has been around produce stands for as long as she can remember and said she believes the lack of rain is what’s caused the late harvest.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Gerald woman ticketed by conservation department following fishing trip to Port Hudson

A Gerald woman’s recent fishing trip to Port Hudson Lake in rural Franklin County ended with a sizable catch and a ticket from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Bonnie M. Blaue, 60, was fishing at the lake during the afternoon on March 9, 2022, when Todd Wright, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, asked to see the fish she had caught that day. One of the fish she caught was a 12-inch bass, which violates the state’s hunting and fishing codes.
Washington Missourian

Beaufort School lagoon to be closed

The Union R-XI School District will be taking the final steps in shifting to a septic system at Beaufort Elementary School. The septic system was put in two years ago as part of the $27 million Proposition Wildcats. Now the district will spend $27,965 to close off the lagoon.
BEAUFORT, MO
Washington Missourian

Fair officials report $180K in advance ticket sales for '22 fair

At $183,750, ticket sales for the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair are on par with this time last year, according to Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. The tickets, which can be purchased at washmofair.com, are available as season passes, for the five-day...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Two men drown in separate incidents in Franklin County

Two men have died in apparent drownings within Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The first drowning occurred on the Meramec River on Thursday, July 21. The highway patrol reports that Lawrence J. Krumrey, 65, of Chesterfield, was kayaking on the river downstream from the River Round...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Anti-abortion rally held on courthouse square in Union

A group gathered at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union on Saturday to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case protecting Americans’ right to receive an abortion. “The atmosphere was very positive and definitely grateful for the decision to overturn...
UNION, MO

