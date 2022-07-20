ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

All-American Yeager signs with St. Louis Cardinals

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OW3l8_0glemv9300

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Mississippi State All-American second baseman, RJ Yeager, signed a free agent deal with the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday evening.

Yeager was named First-Team All-Sec and Third-Team All-American this spring, making him the only second baseman from the SEC to be selected for All-American honors.

The fifth-year senior transferred last summer to Mississippi State from Mercer, where he spent four years and was named a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award as one of the top shortstops in NCAA baseball.

Yeager was also one of five nominees listed as finalists for the Ferris Trophy award, which is presented to the Most Outstanding College Player in the state of Mississippi.

Yeager finished his one and only season with the Bulldogs with a team-leading .317 avg, 64 hits, 56 rbi, and 18 home runs.

Yeager said he will be heading to Jupiter, Florida this Friday to take a physical and then will be assigned to one of the Cardinals teams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

WATCH: 8th grade All-American, local softball player ranked No. 8 in U.S.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven rising freshman softball player, Kaylee Goodpaster, stopped by the WMBB News 13 studio Thursday afternoon to discuss her selection as an Extra Innings All-American. Goodpaster sat down with News 13 Sports Director Sam Granville to talk about recently being ranked as the No. 8 player in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Marianna travel softball team playing for good cause

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A travel softball team out of Marianna has dedicated their season to a philanthropic cause. Team Reaper Fast Pitch signed up for the USFA ‘Play for Callie’ tournament without knowing the significance of the series. They found out soon after that it would change their season. “During one championship […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Mosley volleyball aiming for return to Fort Myers

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is confident they have the pieces to make a run at a second consecutive state title. The Dolphins won the Class 5A State Finals in November of 2021, and they will return 11 of their players, all but three graduated seniors from the championship team. Mosley […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Arnold alum, Gulf Coast’s Dorsey drafted by Rangers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey was selected by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon. Dorsey was selected No. 499 overall in the 17th round but the pick could be a draft and follow as he is most likely to return to […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Sports
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
WMBB

Bay hires new head softball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High School softball team will have a new leader in the spring of 2023 as the Tornadoes hired Thomas Guidas as their next head coach. Guidas is a Bay County native and entered the travel softball coaching scene within the past few years. He’s coached with Florida Elite […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

NBH softball player named All-American

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven’s Kaylee Goodpaster was named to the Extra Inning Softball High School All-American list, as an 8th grader. She ranked top five in various batting categories in Florida’s class 3A and in the top ten in the state regardless of classification. This past season, she batted .567, had […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local talent projected early and often for MLB Draft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panhandle produces a slew of Major League Baseball prospects each summer, which will be no different in the upcoming 2022 draft. Most MLB Draft boards have Chipola’s freshman third baseman, Cam Collier, taken inside the top 10 of the first round. The 17-year-old prospect obtained his GED after his […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Four Panhandle wrestlers competing at Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (WMBB) — Three Mosley wrestlers and one North Bay Haven wrestler are competing this week at the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16-U National Championship at the Fargo Dome in North Dakota. Mosley junior Valarie Solorio is looking to take first place for the second year in a row. This is Solorio’s first […]
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#All American#Mississippi State#The St Louis Cardinals#Sec#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

UF head men’s basketball coach visits PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The new Florida Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Todd Golden, was in Panama City Beach Thursday evening as a part of his summer speaking tour. The Panhandle Gator Club hosted the meet and greet at the Captain Anderson Event Center. During the event, Golden gave background information on who he […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bowling leagues coming back to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael destroyed the only bowling alley in Panama City in 2018, it also dispersed all of the local bowling leagues. Now, after almost four years, the iconic Bowl-A-Rama is open again. “It’s nice to have something in town for us kids to kind of do,” recreational bowler Garrison […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wewa Ponytails punch ticket to Dixie World Series

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 12U Wewa Ponytails youth softball team is preparing for the Dixie World Series after taking home the state championship this week. The Ponytails took the title game 6-3 over Panhandle foe Franklin County. Head Coach, Kyle Hall, described the emotions of bringing home the title. “It was one of the […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Mosley’s Haynes to compete at Fargo Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley rising senior wrestler, Henlee Hayes, is getting set to compete on one of the biggest stages in the country for the 2022 Fargo Junior Nationals. Haynes was chosen to represent Team Florida in the 180 Junior Class, which to anyone who knows her resume is a no-brainer selection. In […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
getthecoast.com

Destin’s first-ever Blowout Bar

Let’s jump right into the news you need to know this Thursday 🙂. Fort Walton Beach will pick up your unwanted household items in August. It’s time to clean up! During the month of August, residents of the City of Fort Walton Beach can leave unwanted household items curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled yard waste days.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

DeSantis takes shot at Biden over local Coast Guard contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out Tuesday over the federal government’s decision to end a multibillion contract with Eastern Shipbuilding. The Panama City-based company was building ships for the Coast Guard as part of a multi-year contract. Even though the ships got strong reviews from the Coast Guard, Eastern Shipbuilding lost out […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Loki and Aries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Loki and Aries, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet puppies are three months old. They are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

2 arrested for stuffing perfumes down pants at Destin Ulta, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Okaloosa County Sherriff deputies were called to the Ulta Beauty store in Destin Tuesday for a theft in progress. OCSO said 29-year-old Dontavious Wyckoff and 41-year-old Latisha Scott from Montgomery, Alabama allegedly stole merchandise from the business on Emerald Coast Parkway. According to OCSO, July 19 surveillance footage showed the two stuffing perfume bottles don’t their pants in the store.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Port St. Joe landmark to reopen soon

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) –The St. Joe Company will soon begin opening parts of the new Point South Marina in Port St. Joe. Local charter boat captain Pete Barwick and his boys said they have been waiting a long time for the Point South Marina at Port St. Joe to reopen. It was destroyed […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

A local patrolman is making a name for himself

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Institute of Police Technology and Management is recognizing Panama City Beach Patrol Officer Bob Moss as the Florida Drug Recognition Expert of the Year. “Probably about half an hour before the whole thing went off, Chief said, ‘Bob, what do you think your chances of winning this thing […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy