Three new exciting matches have been announced for the July 26 edition of “NXT”. During the match between Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp on tonight’s show, the D’Angelo family appeared on the Titan Tron, standing over the Creed Brothers laid out backstage. The match came to a conclusion soon after and the two men rushed to check on their fellow Diamond Mine members. Diamond Mine, extremely angry after the attack, challenged the D’Angelo family to a match next week. Later on, in the show, Tony D’Angelo was asked why he set up the attack. He stated that he wanted to prove that the D’Angelo’s are the best family on the show and promptly accepted their challenge.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO