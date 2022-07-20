One dead after vehicle crashes into fence and car
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a fatal crash occurred Tuesday night in Stroud Township.
According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, the crash occurred on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. after a vehicle drove through a fence, striking a parked car at a home in the 200 block of Cranberry Road.Man sentenced in connection with 2021 shooting
The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News the man driving, Mark Langston Williams, 53, of Pocono Township experienced a medical incident while behind the wheel.
The coroner states Williams died in the emergency room from natural causes after the crash occurred.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0