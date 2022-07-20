ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

One dead after vehicle crashes into fence and car

By Nico Rossi, Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a fatal crash occurred Tuesday night in Stroud Township.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, the crash occurred on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. after a vehicle drove through a fence, striking a parked car at a home in the 200 block of Cranberry Road.

The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News the man driving, Mark Langston Williams, 53, of Pocono Township experienced a medical incident while behind the wheel.

The coroner states Williams died in the emergency room from natural causes after the crash occurred.

