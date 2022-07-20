ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

42-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in Mid-Wilshire Area of Los Angeles

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK3mZ_0glejtUE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdp5f_0glejtUE00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Tuesday to find a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in the Mid- Wilshire area.

Champaneri Deevyuti was last seen May 26 in the 700 block of South Burnside Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Deevyuti is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: LAPD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man shot, killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

South Gate Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the 710 Freeway. The shooting occurred Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 710 Freeway at the Firestone exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died Thursday, authorities said.
SOUTH GATE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man arrested after two-hour search in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man is in police custody Thursday in Palmdale after a two-hour search in an apartment complex. Police arrested the suspect just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. According to reports from...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested After Two-Hour Manhunt in Palmdale

A man is in police custody Thursday in Palmdale after a two-hour search in an apartment complex. Police arrested the suspect just before 2:30 a.m. said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. According to reports from the scene, deputies from the Palmdale...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

Woman found shot to death inside an apartment in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was found shot to death inside of an apartment in Hesperia. At about 3:30 pm, on July 20, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the 16400 block of Sequoia Street for an unknown problem. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said that when they arrived, they...
HESPERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police
CBS LA

West Covina police search for robbery suspect

West Covina Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on July 11. According to a press release, the suspect was involved in an altercation after ripping a chain off of someone's neck. However, the suspect, who officers estimate to be around 18-years-old, was able to elude capture and fled from the area on foot. He is believed to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. Officers say he is either White or Hispanic, with brown hair. Witnesses to the incident said that if the suspect was located, they could positively identify him.Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (626) 939-8539.
WEST COVINA, CA
Key News Network

Manhunt Underway for Palmdale Shooter

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call for an altercation between neighbors… Read more "Manhunt Underway for Palmdale Shooter"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Commerce shooting victim

COMMERCE – A man who was found shot dead in Commerce was identified by authorities Wednesday. The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Deputies from the sheriff’s East Los Angeles station were...
COMMERCE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man gets a haircut on LA's 6th Street bridge

LOS ANGELES - The newly-opened 6th Street bridge in Los Angeles has made headlines in the days since its grand opening. It's become the newest hotspot for illegal street takeovers, as several videos posted on social media show cars on the bridge drifting, doing donuts, all in front of large crowds. One video even shows a couple of people scaling the bridge for photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy