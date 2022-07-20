42-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in Mid-Wilshire Area of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Tuesday to find a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in the Mid- Wilshire area.

Champaneri Deevyuti was last seen May 26 in the 700 block of South Burnside Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Deevyuti is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: LAPD