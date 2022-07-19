A summer side dish to share

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The pleasure we experience from shared meals or even just a morning cup of coffee is undeniable. These are simple delights, yes, but they’re made even more enjoyable when served in a favorite mug or on dinnerware painstakingly selected to match a specific decor style. For those who prefer a more organic look, there’s Kotn’s popular line of sustainably made ceramics. The retailer recently restocked customer-loved bowls, cups and plates in earthy new colors and patterns, and there’s even a cool teapot in the mix now! Handcrafted by local artisans in a town outside of Cairo, the line combines style with the centuries-old tradition of pottery. Read on to see the products this eye-pleasing collection has to offer.

