ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Destination Central Texas: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

By Allison Fox O'Connor
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmZZh_0gleix3L00

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum has so many pieces of history from the first Texas ranger badge to pop culture references to our current Texas Rangers.

Stephen F. Austin first formed the Texas Rangers in 1823 when Texas was still part of Mexico.

“The rangers are arguably the best known historical thing in Texas after the Alamo,” Museum Director Byron Johnson said. “And so over a series of years the state of Texas, the legislature and the city of Waco came together and started the museum.”

The museum opened in 1968 and has had over five million people visit since opening.

It has thousands of historical artifacts all relating to the Texas Rangers, from the first ranger badge to pop culture references and television shows like Walker Texas Ranger.

“We have a lot of props that Chuck Norris gave us when they closed Walker Texas Ranger down and so you can learn not only about the real rangers, but also the TV rangers.”

For crime junkies, the museum has multiple exhibits relating to criminals rangers have apprehended throughout the years, two of the most famous being Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

“Former Texas Rangers were the ones that were involved in ending their crime spree,” Johnson told FOX 44 News. “And we have artifacts and materials from Bonnie and Clyde and from the posse that ended their criminal career on display.”

Johnson says they are continually receiving artifacts and donations and they are hoping to expand the museum because there just isn’t enough space for all the history.

“The rangers are still very much active and we still get artifacts that they have are using and have just taken out of service in the collections. And we also have people that are donating some artifacts that are 100 or 150 years old to the collections.”

Johnson’s hope is people leave the museum knowing not only the history of the Texas rangers but seeing their growth and how they’ve changed since 1823.

“Every time Texas has changed, the rangers have changed to serve the needs of the state. The other thing is Texas being as large as it is, there will always be a need for an agency that can go anywhere in the state as long as there is a Texas, there will be Texas Rangers.”

So if you live in the area and you haven’t been to the museum yet, definitely come check it out because there’s always going to be something new to see.

Comments / 2

Related
streetfoodblog.com

Should Strive Texas Barbecue Spots Exterior the Main Cities

Whereas there’s no scarcity of wonderful barbecue joints in Texas’ massive cities, it’s value driving a number of miles — or hours — to discover the state’s tastiest locations that lie past the main vacationer facilities. These pitmasters and cooks are serving destination-worthy smoked meat (and sides!) in locales that vary from a small desert intersection to the Rio Grande Valley. So, wherever you’re touring from, curate the proper Texas artist highway journey playlist and buckle up, since you’ve acquired some critical bucket-list consuming to do.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Top 5 Restaurants in Belton, Texas for 2022: Do You Agree?

Every day, the battle cry at my home is "What's for dinner?" Can you relate?. I know that sometimes, it's so much easier to just hop in the car and go to a restaurant, but then you still have to make decisions. There are a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. Do we want tacos, barbeque, or Asian food? Didn't that new place get some bad reviews?
BELTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas film festival among 25 coolest in the world

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas festivals are always draw big crowds and you probably have your favorite. One stands out worldwide according to MovieMaker Magazine. This Texas Hollywood capitol has a festival that only gets bigger and bigger every year. So Austin stays not only weird but cool.  MovieMaker source, producer and writer Clint Bentley said “this […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Alamo, TX
Waco, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

The Lost History of Texas Granite that Never Made it to the Capitol

The Texas Capitol is famous for the sunset red granite that gives the building its pinkish exterior, but few know that stray capitol building blocks can still be found scattered along the old railway that brought the rock to Austin. While it is absolutely worth visiting the Capitol and taking a tour, for those who can’t get there, bits of its history are scattered around Austin and the state.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Stephen F. Austin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Delivery app chooses Texas man as first-ever ‘chief taco officer’

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A Texas native can now add what many would consider the dream job of taste-testing tacos across the state to his resume. Favor Delivery, a Texas-based delivery app, announced it hired Chris Flores as its first-ever Chief Taco Officer. Flores, who grew up and still lives in San Antonio, is spending the next two months traveling to different Texas cities and sharing his experiences while trying out tacos.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Hall Of Fame#The Texas Rangers
Texas Monthly

Paradise Lost: Where You Can’t (or Shouldn’t) Swim Right Now in Texas

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Baylor University Live Mascot Joy Dead At 21

Judge Joy Reynolds, the live bear mascot for Baylor University Athletics, has died at the age of 21, the school announced in a news release shared on its website on Monday (July 18). "One of Baylor’s treasured North American Black Bears, Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Reform Austin

Sid Miller Calls On Expanding Pot Use In Texas

“Let’s have an honest conversation about cannabis,” wrote Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in an editorial last Friday. He called for the state to loosen its drug laws to allow more people to use marijuana as medicine. Miller is urging Texas leaders to reform the state’s current marijuana...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor DT Jaxon Player Implies Bears Can Pay $25,000 Per Player Like Texas Tech

On Monday, Texas Tech announced a local collective known as the Matador Club told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal intends to sign 100 Texas Tech football players to one-year, $25,000 NIL contracts. This was met with criticism from TCU recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington, who warned recruits about “building their brand in a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy