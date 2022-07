Allentown, PA – According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory has been issued for Wednesday July 20 for portions of the area. For this and any other heat advisories that occur this year, the City of Allentown will offer free admission to Mack and Cedar Pools for Allentown residents aged 13 and under as well as seniors aged 60 and older plus half price admission to adults 14 to 59. Normal admission rates apply to non-residents. This week, the City will honor these free and reduced resident rates on Wednesday July 20 and Thursday July 21.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO