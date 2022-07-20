Kilgore’s Chase Hampton prepares to earn his Yankee pinstripes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, former Kilgore and Texas Tech pitcher Chase Hampton was drafted by the New York Yankees.

On Tuesday, he was at Thomas Hitting Academy in Longview, signing autographs for young fans while also giving a few pointers on the mound.

“It means the world to me, it shows how much hard work I’ve put in, and I’m ready to get working even more,” said Hampton.

It was a dream come true, and he celebrated with the one who has been by his side since day one.

“The biggest thing was just trying to get to my mom and just to hug her I think that was probably the biggest thing for me is just get over there,” said Hampton. “I think it was a huge relief for my mom just a bunch of weight lifted off her shoulders because I’m living my dream right now, and I think she’s happier than I am.”

Hampton won’t be alone at the next level as east texas continues to be well-represented on Major League pitching staffs.

“I think there are a lot of guys here in Texas that, especially East Texas are overlooked for baseball, and I’m just trying to bring light to that,” said Hampton. “I love this community, I love East Texas, you know it’s very small, and people know who you are, but I’ve loved every minute of East Texas, and I can’t wait to rep the 903.”

He’ll have a few weeks before it’s time to head to Florida, iron out his contract, work his way through the minors, and then one day, he hopes to be able to earn his pinstripes.

