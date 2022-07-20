ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Kilgore’s Chase Hampton prepares to earn his Yankee pinstripes

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ee08n_0gleiGXS00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, former Kilgore and Texas Tech pitcher Chase Hampton was drafted by the New York Yankees.

On Tuesday, he was at Thomas Hitting Academy in Longview, signing autographs for young fans while also giving a few pointers on the mound.

“It means the world to me, it shows how much hard work I’ve put in, and I’m ready to get working even more,” said Hampton.

It was a dream come true, and he celebrated with the one who has been by his side since day one.

“The biggest thing was just trying to get to my mom and just to hug her I think that was probably the biggest thing for me is just get over there,” said Hampton. “I think it was a huge relief for my mom just a bunch of weight lifted off her shoulders because I’m living my dream right now, and I think she’s happier than I am.”

Hampton won’t be alone at the next level as east texas continues to be well-represented on Major League pitching staffs.

“I think there are a lot of guys here in Texas that, especially East Texas are overlooked for baseball, and I’m just trying to bring light to that,” said Hampton. “I love this community, I love East Texas, you know it’s very small, and people know who you are, but I’ve loved every minute of East Texas, and I can’t wait to rep the 903.”

He’ll have a few weeks before it’s time to head to Florida, iron out his contract, work his way through the minors, and then one day, he hopes to be able to earn his pinstripes.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

LITTLE LEAGUE UPDATE – STATE CHAMPIONS CROWNED

(Lamar wins the State Championship) (Needville wins the State Championship) MAJOR BOYS: Pearland defeated El Campo (No score reported) (Pearland wins the State Championship) JUNIOR BOYS: Columbus beat Pearland (No score reported) (Columbus wins the State Championship) SOFTBALL FINALS in El Campo, TX (No scores reported) MINOR GIRLS: Columbus beat...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Mound, TX
State
Florida State
Kilgore, TX
Sports
City
Kilgore, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas National Guard announces death of soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier. A Texas Army National Guard Soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday. Operation Lone Star was launched in March of 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to a rise in illegal immigration. In May, Abbott […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

We salute Lake Fork LIVE

YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton traveled to Lake Fork on Wednesday to salute the community at the W.C. Swearingen recreation area. Lake Fork sits between the towns of Quitman, Alba, Emory and Yantis and is one of the most popular lakes for fishing in Texas. Neal Barton spoke with Don Hampton, vice president […]
YANTIS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Hampton
KTRE

Longview ISD Bus Fuel

“100 plus degrees for 20 days and no rain. Things like ants, cockroaches, even wasps, yellow-jackets, bees, they’re all trying to come in to either get water, and or cool off. Ants especially,” says Texas A&M entomologist Janet Hurley. Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#East Texas#Texas Tech#The New York Yankees#Thomas Hitting Academy#Major League
KLTV

Invasive tree-killing beetle found in more East Texas counties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in two additional Texas counties this month, Morris and Rusk. EAB is now confirmed in 11 Texas counties, five of those added just this year. EAB is an invasive wood-boring pest of ash...
RUSK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
MLB
starlocalmedia.com

Tyler meal prep business set to expand to Whitehouse

A Tyler meal prep business that opened its doors in January is on schedule to expand to Whitehouse early next month. Meal Prep Guy 903 (MPG903), owned by two-time winner of the Arnold USA Powerlifting Championships J.P. Carroll, offers fresh, affordable pre-made grab-and-go and heat-and-eat meals. Carroll said the business...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longtime Tyler police detective retires after 28 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A longtime detective with the Tyler Police Department is retiring as of Thursday. Det. Craig Shine has served with Tyler PD for more than 28 years and has served diligently in a multitude of capacities throughout the years. Shine was hired on Feb. 11, 1994 by Tyler PD and subsequently attended […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy