Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #171 has issued a statement clarifying it is not endorsing Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins in his 2022 bid for re-election. There had briefly been a perception that they had indeed endorsed Mullins following a Facebook post from the Commissioner’s personal account which read, “very honored today to speak and have the support of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #171 Flagler/Palm Coast Florida”. Mullins would later alter the wording of the post to focus on his own support for the Lodge.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO