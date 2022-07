VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A yard maintenance worker who was struck by lightning on the job on Tuesday, July 19 has died, according to his family. Julio Lopez, 27, was doing yard work at a home in Middlebury Loop in New Smyrna Beach when he was struck by lightning. The bolt had hit a tree that he was standing near to and caused a fire before hitting Lopez.

