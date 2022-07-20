ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

FBI finds missing Highland County teen with man in Texas

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alcbJ_0glehbuo00

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Highland County teenager has been found and a man arrested at a bus station in El Paso, Texas.

According to the FBI El Paso office, the 15-year-old girl from Hillsboro was last seen at her home on July 16.

Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, of San Diego, Calif., has been federally charged with one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Guilty verdict reached in Hardin County kidnapping, rape

Hillsboro police said the girl had been talking with a man named Roman, who had traveled from California and attended the Festival of the Bells with the teen during the weekend of July 7. During his time in Hillsboro, Nguyen sleep in a rental car near the girl’s home, police said.

Using online and cellular tracking, law enforcement officials determined Nguyen had taken the girl out of Ohio, at which point, the FBI was contacted.

According to the FBI, the girl and Nguyen were found Monday at a Greyhound bus station in central El Paso after the Cincinnati FBI office contacted the El Paso office about Nguyen’s traveling to San Diego via El Paso.

Nguyen was taken into custody without incident.

Nguyen will be extradited to Ohio where an arrest warrant and complaint are on file, the FBI said.

“Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts between two FBI Field offices, the minor was safely recovered,” the FBI said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Suspect shoots 15 rounds, injures woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect fired approximately 15 shots at a group of people Saturday night, injuring one of them, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting took place on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue at approximately 10:22 p.m. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old woman,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officer dead after shooting at Clark County mobile home

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An officer is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Clark County Sunday. Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett confirmed during a press conference Sunday night that Officer Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty. He was a 15-year police veteran.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
Hillsboro, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
City
California, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Highland County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township. Deputies, who responded to the […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Man Calls 911 for Shadow People in His Yard

ROSS – A man called 911 on Saturday after seeing shadows and knowing those people are up to no good. Accoridng to the report around 3 pm on 7/23/22 a Ross County Deputy responded to Frankfort in the area of 138 and Old US 35. The caller told the dispatcher that he saw some shadows in his yard earlier and he knew their plot. The man said that he suspected them of stealing things out of his friend’s truck, he said these people park somewhere down the road and walk up to his house to mess with him because they think it is funny.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Greyhound Bus#Police#Violent Crime#Fbi Field#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old dead, 2 injured in Franklin Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were shot Friday evening on the west side of Columbus with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirming Saturday morning that one tennager died. Around 10:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. juvenile solicits online to have his family murdered

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a local juvenile who they say tried to hire a hitman online to kill his own family. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a website located in California contacted them after receiving a tip about an online submission from a young man for a murder-to-hire service. The online website told investigators that their company has helped to solve multiple crimes by reporting similar online requests.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Shooting incident injures one in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police have made an arrest following a shooting incident that occurred Friday in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus has been charged with felonious assault, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department. The news release indicated additional charges may be forthcoming.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

FBI finds missing Ohio teen with kidnapper in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station. According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at […]
EL PASO, TX
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates reported stabbing in Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, along with medics from Paxton Township, responded to the 100 block of West Third Street around midnight for a reported stabbing Sunday morning. According to initial reports from the 9-1-1 caller, a 44-year-old male was suffering from a stab...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after hit-and-run in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured. The victim was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Juvenile Hires Hitman to Kill Family

Ross – A juvenile has been arrested and charged with the attempt to murder his entire family by hiring a hitman. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office on 7/19/22, they were dispatched to Western Ave in Chillicothe after a call from a Cyber Security Group who intercepted the requested act.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Human remains found in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Human remains were discovered Wednesday shoved inside a tote at a residence, and it’s possible they belong to Larry Davis, who has been missing since March. Brittany Claytor, an on-and-off girlfriend of Davis, told NBC4 that police had searched the property where Davis was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Minford man

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Joshua J. Alley was traveling northbound on Blue Run Road in Scioto County when he veered off the side of the roadway, hitting a tree and a culvert. The 2015 Nissan Altima eventually overturned before coming to a stop.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy