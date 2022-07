DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Wednesday’s Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting, the MLK Park project on Brady street is one small step closer to construction. The project is still in the funding phase, but Wednesday City Council added a resolution that would show support for an Enhance Iowa state grant to their consent agenda. If passed by the city and granted by the state, this could be one of the last pieces of funding needed for the $1.2 million project.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO