Waco, TX

Downsville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of two firefighters

By PJ Heussner
 1 day ago

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – “The void is gonna be there for sure there. The thing I tell the guys all the time is that when the pagers go off, we have to remember why we’re there and know that those guys are going to be with us on every call”

Andy Bird, the Assistant Fire Chief for the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department, says fellow late firefighter Jeffrey Bucher loved everybody, always offering hugs and pats on the back.

“We’d be sweating, miserable, hot and he come up and give us a hug. That was just him. He wanted to let you know that he cared and that he was happy for you,” Baird said.

WILDFIRE COVERAGE: The latest on the West Bend Fire

Jeffrey was also known as “Backflip.”

“We were at a fire call one day and he said ‘no yeah I can do it” and he did it. A backflip, flat-footed,” Bird said.

He was very involved in the fire department following in his dad’s footsteps and always willing to help out.

Jeffery’s favorite truck was the five-ton army truck, and that’s where his memory was honored.

“We actually did his last ride with his ashes in the fire truck, and we drove him back to the fire station in a fire truck,” Bird said.

Bryan Beavers, whose funeral was Saturday, was the department’s president. Bird says that anything the team needed, he got.

“He was a go-getter. I mean, he was always ready to just do what he could. He was a big time supporter of the fire department,” said Bird.

Bird’s favorite quality about Bryan was his heart. He was willing to give his all to support the team.

CRIME NEWS: Deputies arrest suspect for assault of senior citizen

“It’s an honor to get back on a truck and keep fighting fire for them,” he said.

As the volunteer fire department is now down two men during one of the busiest grass fire seasons in McLennan County history, Bird emphasizes the importance of the community’s help through donations for things like fuel, snacks, and Gatorade.

“If your house is on fire and we’re not there, then who’s gonna put it out?” the firefighter said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

