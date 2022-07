MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People across the Valley are still cleaning up around their homes following those monsoon storms. For one Mesa man, the wind was so intense his neighbor’s tree landed on his home, causing holes in the roof and allowing rain to get inside as it down poured. Travis Clawson and his family were watching the storms from inside their home on Sunday night. Unfortunately, what they thought was noise from thunder and lightning was actually a 40-foot tree landing on their home. “It’s crazy. It was like a boom,” Clawson said.

