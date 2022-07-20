ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joc sports unique fit with family at All-Star Game

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been seven years since Giants outfielder Joc Pederson last played in the MLB All-Star Game, but he already was making an impression before even stepping onto the field at Dodger Stadium. The Pedersons know how to make an appearance, and they did just that at the 2022...

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

How teammates learned Joc is perfect Giants fit in first half

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants-Dodgers rivalry is still intense between the lines and for the fans, but inside the clubhouse, there’s an understanding that business comes first. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi came to the Giants after a successful stint as Dodgers general manager, and his hand-picked manager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
