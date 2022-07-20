ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

La Palma police blotter, July 7 to July 13, 2022

By katie-wiedel
localocnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 7, 2022....

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, July 11 to July 17, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 11, 2022. Burglary – 8:40...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Newport Beach

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Newport Beach Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive regarding a domestic violence incident. The Suspect was identified as a forty-three-year-old female resident of the City of Newport Beach. While conducting their investigation, officers determined the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Four deputies injured when struck in Yorba Linda traffic collision

Four deputies were injured when they were struck in a chain-reaction collision while making an arrest near Casa Loma Avenue and Imperial Highway in Yorba Linda. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, a driver traveling southbound on Imperial Highway crashed into multiple patrol units, causing one Sheriff’s Department unit to strike four deputies. At the time of the collision, the deputies were conducting an arrest of a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense.
YORBA LINDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Palma, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
localocnews.com

Cypress Police K-9 Kubo recovering after being injured in the line of duty

On July 15, 2022, West County SWAT was called out to serve a search/arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the City of Westminster that occurred on July 13. During the warrant service, a police K-9 was injured by gunfire. No other officers were injured. The suspect was reportedly shot and killed during the incident.
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves New ‘Character Counts’ Mural for North Beach Concession Stand

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Santa Margarita#Rp
localocnews.com

City Undertakes Additional Bureaucratic Steps on Skatepark Project Due to Lawsuit

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves FAM’s Lease Extension

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Coyotes in urban environments

Like opossums and raccoons, coyotes have adapted over the years to suburban life throughout California and the nation. While Lakewood doesn’t have the level of coyote problems of many communities near foothills or large open spaces, coyotes can venture into residential areas and become problematic, especially if people are feeding them (intentionally or unintentionally) by leaving pet food out overnight, tree fruit on the ground, or trash unsecured.
LAKEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
localocnews.com

To Play or Not to Play: Council to Discuss Feasibility of Proposed Amphitheater

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Fair Housing Workshop Planned for July 26

COVID-19 New federal and state fair housing laws. The workshop is intended to provide an easy way for tenants, landlords, managers, property owners, attorneys, realtors, and management companies to learn about their rights and responsibilities. To register and for more information, view the workshop flier, visit the Fair Housing Foundation’s...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Elks Sock Hop for Special Needs Kids/Adults

Last Saturday, the Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 held their annual Sock Hop for Special Needs Kids/Adults. The Elks have been holding this event for over 20 years and are proud to support these members of our community. There were over 75 attendees who danced happily and enjoyed refreshments and lunch. Thanks go to the 23 volunteers that made this wonderful event successful, Pam Mackey, Tristan Mackey, Charlie Hart, Kevin Lindley, Hal Mattson, Barbara King, Arlene Littlejohn, Tom Littlejohn, Laura Lumley, Vicky Boch, Melinda Decker, Sandy Jacobs, Jack Jacobs, Jennifer Letty, Mark Nix, Hayden Nix, Monica Lewis, Taylor Trujillo, Edward Guthrie, Zachary Lewis, Dave Safely, Maura Miles Esperanza and Nick Miles Esperanza.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Placentia Bronco all-stars capture super regional championship and head to zone

Placentia’s 12-and-under all-stars after winning the super regional title. (Photo courtesy Placentia Pony Baseball). Placentia Bronco’s 12-and-under all-stars finished an undefeated run at the super regionals in Jurupa Valley defeating Tecolote Red of San Diego 4-2 Tuesday night. Placentia won its first three games before wrapping up the...
PLACENTIA, CA
localocnews.com

Fears over Another Joint Powers Authority Prompts Council to Punt on Joining Clean Energy Alliance

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy