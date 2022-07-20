La Palma police blotter, July 7 to July 13, 2022

Last Saturday, the Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 held their annual Sock Hop for Special Needs Kids/Adults. The Elks have been holding this event for over 20 years and are proud to support these members of our community. There were over 75 attendees who danced happily and enjoyed refreshments and lunch. Thanks go to the 23 volunteers that made this wonderful event successful, Pam Mackey, Tristan Mackey, Charlie Hart, Kevin Lindley, Hal Mattson, Barbara King, Arlene Littlejohn, Tom Littlejohn, Laura Lumley, Vicky Boch, Melinda Decker, Sandy Jacobs, Jack Jacobs, Jennifer Letty, Mark Nix, Hayden Nix, Monica Lewis, Taylor Trujillo, Edward Guthrie, Zachary Lewis, Dave Safely, Maura Miles Esperanza and Nick Miles Esperanza.
