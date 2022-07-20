ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL WORKS ON FACADE ORDINANCE

wccsradio.com
 2 days ago

On Tuesday evening, the Blairsville Borough Council continued its work on a facade ordinance. The ordinance will ensure that unoccupied buildings within the...

www.wccsradio.com

wtae.com

Demolition underway at Hawkins Village in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. — Demolition continues at Hawkins Village in Rankin. The housing complex, built in 1941, is being demolished as part of a $35 million plan to redevelop the entire site. The Allegheny County Housing Authority assisted residents with relocating.
WTAJ

Blair County hearing scheduled for proposed store construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing Thursday, August 4, 2022, regarding M&G Realty. The company hopes to construct a convenience store in Antis Township and the meeting will cover their application for a DEP individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL RECEIVES RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REAPPORTIONMENT

At their work session on Tuesday night, members of Indiana Borough Council heard a presentation on several reapportionment options. Discussion was brought up in April that the current wards did not have an equal distribution of population and in the opinion of the board, does not represent the “one person, one vote mentality”. Several different options were presented to the council members, ranging from six wards to eliminating the ward system completely and going with an “at large” representation system where council members could come from any part of the borough. Newell said that while going with the ward system will keep equal representation intact, that is not the case with going at large.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County receiving over $11 million for water infrastructure

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday an investment of $269 million for water infrastructure in 10 counties including Cambria County. Through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) the Northern Cambria Municipal Authority is receiving a $10,610,696 grant and an additional $1,128,459 loan to replace a mine source vault and construct a […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DCNR, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HOLDING COVID-19 CLINIC FRIDAY AT YELLOW CREEK

The Wolf Administration has been holding some Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks over the past few years, and one of those clinics will be in Indiana County tomorrow. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Health announced three Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks across the commonwealth. A one-day clinic will be offered on Friday at Yellow Creek State Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is part of the Department of Health’s effort to make sure that all eligible state residents have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, including the recently approved pre-school pediatric vaccine. In addition to the pediatric vaccine, the clinics will also offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, along with boosters. If anyone is getting their first shot at the park, attempts will be made to schedule the second-shot at the State Health Center closest to where they live.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Work Continues On Pullman Property

Work continues on 18 acres of land in the Pullman Business Park purchased in 2020 by Butler Township to use for recreational purposes. Monday night the Township Commissioners approved a site preparation project expected to include removing and crushing a large amount of concrete. Over the next couple weeks, the...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

WARD REDISTRICTING TO BE DISCUSSED TONIGHT BY INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL

While there are no action items on tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Work Session Agenda, discussion is expected to focus on possible redistricting of the borough’s wards. Discussion on the issue goes back to April of this year, with some feeling that with the current layout of the four wards of the borough, representation on Indiana Borough Council may be lopsided. The borough is looking at either keeping the current four ward system in place, changing the number of wards in the borough, or making it an at-large system, and tonight’s discussion is expected to focus on the pros and cons.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

101st Cambria County Regional Firefighters Convention to kick off

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year again for the annual week-long convention where fire departments across Cambria County compete in various tournament-style competitions. In celebration of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association, local fire departments come together in a long-standing tradition to compete against each other in fun competitions, such as […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Reconstruction work starts next week for Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Drivers in Geistown should plan their routes around the scheduled reconstruction that will start next week. Reconstruction work will begin on Walters Avenue in the Borough next week, although the exact date is undecided at this moment. The work is on the portion of the road between 231 and 424. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

148th annual Bedford County Fair full schedule

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 148th annual Bedford County Fair is set to kick off soon, bringing a week full of fun to the community. Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, the fair will open its gates with tons of events going on right away. There will be events such as square […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township attorney sworn-in as new district magistrate

Peters Township attorney Phil Melograne was sworn in July 18 as the new district magistrate for northeastern Washington County and is expected to begin his duties in office today. Melograne was unanimously confirmed July 8 by the state Senate to serve in the office vacated by Washington County Court of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport residents say MAWC water remains contaminated

Barbara Girgash pleaded Wednesday with Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members for help. Girgash, along with her McKeesport neighbor Pat Puko, said, a year after toxic chemicals infiltrated the city’s water system — runoff from foam used to extinguish a fire — testing indicates high levels of the dangerous substance remains present.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tarring & Chipping: The money-saving road work hated by drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's probably safe to say that no one likes to deal with road work. However, the end result is usually an improvement - but there's one kind of paving that's becoming more common and it doesn't always sit well with drivers. I'm talking about tar and chipping, a.k.a. seal coating. The road workers roll their eyes when you ask about driver reaction, but it has become an important tool at a time when highway dollars are stretching thin. "We spread the tar and then we lay the stone right on top of that hot, wet tar, and the stone embeds in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Weatherization program not reaching as many people in PA

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) that aims to help homeowners receive energy efficiency upgrades is not reaching as many people. This federal program reduces energy costs to homes by adding energy-saving changes, which could mean adjusting insulation or sealing windows and doors. The U.S Department of Energy said this program saves […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

Community Policy