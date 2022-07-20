ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Boyfriend Of Missing Harvard Woman Killed During Police Confrontation

By David Cifarelli
Mary Anderson (left) and her former boyfriend Matthew Davis (right) Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

The former boyfriend of a missing woman from Massachusetts was killed during a police confrontation in Vermont, authorities said.

Authorities were looking to speak with 34-year-old Matthew Davis, of Fitchburg, regarding the disappearance of his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, of Harvard, Massachusetts State Police said.

Anderson was reported missing after she did not return home from visiting friends in Hudson, N.H., on Sunday, July 17, Harvard Police said. Her body was later found in the vehicle she was last seen driving in Brattleboro, V.t., MSP said.

Davis was fatally shot during a confrontation between Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police in West Brattleboro, V.T. on Tuesday night, MSP said. No other information was released.

